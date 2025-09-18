DC Automotive Celebrates Over 30 Years as Leading Porsche Parts Recycler in the United States

DC Automotive

ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC Automotive, the largest indoor recycling facility for Porsche cars in the United States, continues to serve the global Porsche community with an extensive inventory of used, new, and rebuilt parts for Porsche vehicles manufactured from 1965 to present day.

Founded in 1991, the company has established itself as a trusted resource for Porsche enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, offering comprehensive parts solutions from its expansive indoor facility. The company's commitment to the Porsche community spans more than three decades, with owner Robert Zampardi bringing his expertise in Porsche vehicles since 1988.

DC Automotive's specialized Porsche parts inventory includes components for a wide range of models, serving both individual collectors and professional restoration shops globally. The company's indoor recycling facility allows for proper storage and preservation of parts, ensuring quality components are available for Porsche vehicles spanning nearly six decades of production.

The company's dedication to business excellence was recognized in 2012 when DC Automotive received the NEER Award for Entrepreneur of the Year, acknowledging its significant contributions to the automotive recycling industry and the specialized Porsche parts market.

Customer satisfaction remains central to DC Automotive's operations. Tyler C., a long-time customer, shared his experience: "love love love dc auto, rob and his team (esp randy) are awesome, insanely knowledgeable, super fair, and always willing to make 'xyz' 'right' if need be (however, it's not often needed). I have purchased multiple vehicles from them, tons and tons of parts for 993, 996, and 997 911's, and on occasion just call to chat. it's always a good time and I really appreciate their hospitality and professionalism."

The company maintains its position as a leading supplier in the Porsche parts recycling industry through its extensive inventory, global reach, and commitment to customer service that has defined its operations since 1991.

