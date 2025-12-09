OT Boost Named 2025 Best Software for Occupational Therapists, Serving Over 2,000 Users Nationwide

OT Boost

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OT Boost, an AI documentation software designed exclusively for occupational therapists, has been recognized as the 2025 Best Software for Occupational Therapists. The platform, which now serves over 2,000 users, continues to transform how OT's manage documentation by reducing paperwork time while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Occupational therapists face significant administrative burdens that contribute to professional burnout and reduce patient contact time. Session notes, progress reports, reevaluations, discharge summaries, and treatment reports consume hours of valuable time that could otherwise be dedicated to patient care. According to the company, this documentation overload has become one of the leading causes of decreased productivity and job satisfaction in the profession.

OT Boost addresses this challenge through AI technology specifically trained for occupational therapy workflows. The platform reviews all available patient data — including historical notes, prior evaluations, and chart information — to generate clinically accurate reports in seconds. The system identifies progress patterns, highlights functional strengths and limitations, and pulls forward relevant details that therapists would typically spend hours searching for manually.

Representatives from OT Boost note that documentation tasks that traditionally required 2 to 4 hours of manual writing can now be completed in under 60 seconds. Therapists input a brief description of the session or goals through a simple form, and the software produces fully written notes and reports that reflect OT-appropriate language, clinical reasoning, and measurable outcomes. This efficiency translates to approximately 20 to 40 hours saved per month for practicing occupational therapists.

The platform is designed around real OT workflows, ensuring that all documentation maintains compliance standards while providing the clarity and specificity required for quality patient care. By automating the time-consuming aspects of documentation, the software allows therapists to redirect their focus toward direct patient interaction and treatment planning.

Looking ahead, the company's primary goal centers on significantly reducing burnout within the occupational therapy community. By returning valuable time to clinicians, OT Boost aims to help therapists sustain their passion for the profession while delivering high-quality care where it matters most — with their patients.

