Global Empowerment Coach Nicola Salter Releases 'Finding Your Queen: A Woman's Guide to Living Raw, Flawed & Brilliant'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicola Salter, an international empowerment and reinvention coach with over 27 years of experience, announces the release of her new book "Finding Your Queen: A Woman's Guide to Living Raw, Flawed & Brilliant." The book offers women an alternative path to success—one rooted in authenticity, intuition, and values rather than perfection and burnout.

Originally from London and now based in Los Angeles, Nicola Salter has built a thriving practice serving more than 18,000 clients worldwide, including thought leaders, executives, creatives, and entrepreneurs. Her work blends neuroscience, energy medicine, and ancient wisdom to help women redefine themselves, break free from limiting beliefs, and live with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

"Finding Your Queen" is an inspiring blend of memoir, feminine wisdom, and science-backed self-care that guides readers to live life on their own terms. Each chapter offers personal narratives, practical self-care exercises, scientific insights, journal reflections, and "Spill-the-Tea" takeaways designed to help women trust their intuition, rewire limiting beliefs, and rise into their Queen Self—calm, confident, radiant, and unapologetically authentic.

According to company representatives, the book addresses a critical need for safe, supportive, emotionally intelligent solutions that combine mental health awareness, leadership coaching, community connection, and values-based alignment. The work specifically targets women leaders and entrepreneurs who have achieved success but are ready to redefine and reinvent themselves without burnout.

Nicola Salter's approach to female empowerment began early. At age six, she witnessed Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey's Knights of the Garter ceremony—the only woman in a room full of male dignitaries. That commanding presence, combined with navigating male-dominated business environments throughout her career, inspired Nicola's mission to help women find their own power and push through the glass ceiling.

Throughout her career, Nicola has designed transformational programs that have achieved measurable results, including a 70% reduction in anxiety, overwhelm, and stress with clients at The Missing Peace Center for Anxiety, and a 60% reduction in PTSD symptoms for Navy Seal Veterans through Crusades 22. Her podcast "Your Unique Brilliance" was voted one of 20 Best British Female Podcasts, and she has been featured at prestigious engagements including Maria Shriver Media, Pepperdine University, HGTV, and the Los Angeles Times Health Festival.

Nicola Salter is an international empowerment and reinvention coach, mindset mentor, and transformation strategist. She founded reDEFINE YOUrself Coaching to help women reconnect with who they are beneath their roles and expectations. Based in Los Angeles, she guides women around the world to rediscover purpose, balance, fulfillment, and self-connection in every chapter of their lives.

