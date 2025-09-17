Understanding and healing after pregnancy or infant loss

As a woman Veteran, you’ve faced challenges with courage and strength. Yet, the loss of a pregnancy—whether through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss—can be one of the most deeply painful experiences in life. You’re not alone, and there is compassionate, Veteran-tailored support available through VA to help you heal emotionally and physically.

Navigating grief and its complexities

Pregnancy Loss is profoundly personal and can evoke a spectrum of emotions: grief, sadness, guilt, anger, emptiness, anxiety,or even numbness. These feelings may shift from moment to moment. At VA, the journey of your emotional healing is taken seriously.

Your care team recognizes that this kind of loss affects both your body and your emotions. They are committed to supporting you and helping you heal in a way that feels right for you and your unique situation.

Your mental health matters, at every step

Mental health needs don’t pause after delivery, or loss. Whether you’re confronting postpartum depression, anxiety, PTSD or other emotional challenges, VA offers specialized services to support you before, during and after pregnancy.

Providers trained in reproductive mental health can help guide you through the complexities of emotion, trauma reminders and hormonal changes that follow loss.

Care that doesn’t end with pregnancy

Your well-being remains a priority after pregnancy. VA’s post-pregnancy care can include continued emotional and mental health support, sexual health care, help with sleep, fatigue management, pelvic floor recovery and more.

Importantly, VA offers dedicated services specifically for pregnancy or infant loss, including access to support groups and help connecting with community resources.

Coordinated support: You’re not alone

At every VA facility, you have access to helpful points of contact who are specially trained in women’s health:

They can help you understand your benefits, get you the support you need and connect you with care, whether within VA or in your community, depending on what’s available at your VA facility.

Steps you can take now

Reach out to your VA provider or WVPM. Let them know what you’re experiencing. You may find help through reproductive mental health care or other support services designed to help you recover from pregnancy or infant loss. Connect with your Maternity Care Coordinator. VA Maternity Care Coordinators can answer questions you have about services and coverage through every stage of your pregnancy. If you experience a loss, they can help you find mental health counseling, support groups, follow-up care after delivery and community resources. Call or text the Women Veterans Call Center (855-VA-WOMEN). The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) is here to help you navigate VA. Calls are answered by women, many of whom are Veterans themselves, and who can answer your questions about VA services and benefits. This service is free, and you can call as often as you need. Available weekdays 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET and Saturday 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET. Prioritize your mental health. If you’re feeling depressed, or having anxiety, intrusive thoughts, or overwhelming grief, talk with your provider about reproductive mental health options. Treatment is available, effective and you deserve support throughout your healing journey.

Support for your healing journey

Healing from pregnancy or infant loss takes time. Everyone grieves at their own pace. And that’s okay. If you’re a woman Veteran experiencing this grief, remember that you’re supported by a system of care crafted with your unique needs in mind. VA offers caring, coordinated support for both your body and emotions, from right after a loss and continuing for months as you heal.

For a more comprehensive overview of what VA provides for women Veterans after pregnancy loss, visit the VA Pregnancy Loss page. For guidance on mental health before, during and after pregnancy, including loss, explore the Pregnancy and Mental Health page. And to learn about ongoing care and recovery post-pregnancy, you may find the Post-Pregnancy Health Care page especially reassuring.

Links to explore further:

If you are experiencing a crisis and need immediate help, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to call. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat live, or text 838255.