Attorney General Bird Leads Letter to Protect Free Speech on College Campuses

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led 17 states in calling on colleges and universities to protect free speech on their campuses.

There are troubling reports that some university officials are using the murder of Charlie Kirk as a justification to suppress speech on campuses under the pretext of student safety. While safety concerns are important, it is crucial that institutions of higher education defend free speech and resist what would amount to as an “assassin’s veto” over this important constitutional right. Colleges and universities have a duty to ensure the safety of their students while also protecting free speech, however, they must not use the obligation to protect students as a way to stop free speech.

“The tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a sobering reminder that the right to free speech must be protected,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “Charlie was murdered while debating on a university campus, a place where the free exchange of ideas should be encouraged; we cannot allow the actions of an assassin to stop free speech in any way. Colleges and universities must take steps to keep their students safe while preserving free discussion and open debate.”

Attorney General Bird led the letter and was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.

Read the full letter here.

