Attorney General Jackley Announces Five People Indicted for Transporting Contraband to Prison Inmates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces five people, including one former state correctional officer and two current inmates, have been indicted for transporting contraband into the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

“Transporting illegal items into the prison makes the facility less safe for staff and inmates,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will not tolerate such activity and thank you to the Department of Corrections for its cooperation with the investigation.”

The five people indicted were:

*** Carson DeYoung, 22, Sioux Falls, former South Dakota Department of Corrections correctional officer.

*** Max Bolden, 42, and Simba Oma Maat, 25, both current South Dakota Penitentiary inmates

*** Nancy Sage, 52, Sioux Falls, and Chandler Boone (female), 31, Denver, CO.

All five were indicted on:

*** One felony count of Conspiracy to Distribute A Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. Maximum sentence is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. For inmates Bolden and Maat, the maximum sentence would be doubled.

*** One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Distribution of a Synthetic Cannabinoids, K2, which is intended to mimic THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. The maximum sentence is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. For inmates Bolden and Maat, the maximum sentence would be doubled.

*** One felony count of Conspiracy to Deliver Authorized Article, a Cell Phone, to an Inmate. The maximum sentence is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. For inmates Bolden and Maat, the maximum sentence would be doubled.

*** One misdemeanor count of Conspiracy to Deliver Unauthorized Article, a vape pen, to an Inmate. Maximum is one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. For inmates Bolden and Maat, the maximum sentence would be doubled.

DeYoung also was charged with one felony count of Possession of Unauthorized Article, an anabolic steroid, With Intent to Deliver to an Inmate; and one felony count of Possession of Controlled Substance, an anabolic steroid, with Intent to Distribute. The Possession of an Unauthorized Article carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The one felony count of Possession with Intent to Distribute carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Sage also was charged with one felony count of possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, and one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Synthetic Cannabinoids. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Attorney General Jackley said Chandler Boone procured the items and mailed them to Nancy Sage in Sioux Falls. DeYoung had not yet transported these particular items into the pen but had agreed to do so. There is an ongoing investigation as to what other items DeYoung may have transported into the pen.

Bolden is serving a life sentence for murder. Maat is serving sentences for First Degree Burglary and Second Degree Burglary. His scheduled release date is 2028.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated and was assisted by the Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, which included detectives from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

All five defendants were indicted Wednesday, Sept. 17, by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury. They are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

