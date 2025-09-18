The Holliday Collaborative Agency Named One of PR Daily’s Top Agencies of 2025

Holliday Collaborative Agency

Indianapolis-based firm named one of PR Daily’s Top PR Agencies of 2025, ranking among the nation’s most influential communications agencies.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Holliday Collaborative Agency has been named one of the nation’s Top PR Agencies of 2025 by PR Daily, a recognition that places the Indianapolis-based firm among the most influential communications agencies in the country. The agency also makes history as the first Black-owned firm in Indiana to receive this national honor.The recognition, announced by PR Daily this month, celebrates agencies that are driving innovation and delivering measurable results in public relations, marketing and communications. The Holliday Collaborative Agency stood out for its award-winning campaigns, bold storytelling and measurable community impact.In recent years, the agency has led some of Indianapolis’ most visible communications initiatives, including the Clinician-Led Community Response (CLCR) campaign, which helped connect thousands of residents to mental health crisis services through a multi-channel public awareness effort. The firm also supported the City of Indianapolis’ expungement events, where its outreach strategy resulted in record-breaking turnout and a dramatic increase in attendance compared to prior years. The agency’s work with The Excel Center from Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana also forged new partnerships with re-entry and justice system leaders, creating opportunities for returning citizens to pursue education and career pathways.“Our team is deeply honored to be recognized as one of PR Daily’s Top Agencies of 2025,” said LaMar Holliday, Founder and CEO of The Holliday Collaborative Agency. “When I launched this agency in 2021, my goal was to build a firm rooted in storytelling, strategy, and community impact. To be the first Black-owned agency in Indiana to receive this recognition is not only humbling, but it reflects the importance of representation and breaking barriers in our industry. This honor reflects the passion of our team, the trust of our clients, and our commitment to campaigns that move people, influence policy, and create lasting change.”This recognition adds to a growing list of honors for The Holliday Collaborative Agency, including Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Pinnacle Awards, a Gold StevieAward for Marketing Campaign of the Year and the “Best in Show” Diamond Award distinction from PRSA’s East Central District.The Holliday Collaborative Agency’s recognition by PR Daily underscores its role as a trusted partner to government agencies, nonprofits, and corporations seeking strategic communications that resonate and deliver results.About The Holliday Collaborative AgencyFounded in 2021, The Holliday Collaborative Agency is a PR, marketing and communications firm headquartered in Indianapolis with a presence in Washington, D.C. The agency specializes in media relations, community engagement, reputation management, public affairs, and strategic communications. With a mission to tell stories that create impact, the firm partners with clients across sectors to shape narratives that inspire action and drive measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.hollidaycollab.com

