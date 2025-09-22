Submit Release
MERIT Celebrates New, Expanded Shanghai Office Location

This move into a larger and more advanced space shows our commitment to providing exceptional clinical endpoint services to our APAC clients while better supporting our growing team in Shanghai.”
— Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global leader in clinical trial endpoint services and technology, celebrated the opening of a new, larger office in Shanghai, China. MERIT’s China team has grown rapidly since the original Shanghai office was opened in 2022, and the new office space will support MERIT’s continued expansion.

“The move into a larger and more advanced space is a significant step forward. It shows our commitment to providing exceptional clinical endpoint services to our APAC clients while better supporting our growing team in Shanghai," said Yijun Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of MERIT.

MERIT opened the new office, located at 420 Fenglin Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, China on September 17, 2025. MERIT celebrated the opening of the new office with a full day of activities including:
• Ribbon and cake-cutting ceremonies
• Luncheon and toasts for employees
• Workshop/open house for clients to introduce the new space
• Dinner for clients and employees at one of Shanghai’s most iconic skyscrapers

About MERIT
MERIT is an innovative, global clinical and preclinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, and cardiology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, Shanghai, China, and Toronto, Canada. https://meritcro.com/

