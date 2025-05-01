MERIT to Showcase Novel Morphological Endpoint at ARVO 2025 Poster Presentation

MERIT, Your Clinical Endpoint Expert

We’re proud to offer ORC™ as a novel way of measuring disease progression that may support new and existing treatments for Dry AMD.” — Dr. David Bingaman, Chief Development Officer, Ophthalmology at MERIT

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERIT, a leading global provider of clinical and preclinical trial endpoint and technology services, will be presenting a poster at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 annual meeting highlighting a potentially groundbreaking morphological endpoint. The poster, titled “Outer Retina-Choroid en face Image, ORC™: Characterization of A Novel Morphologic Endpoint for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration,” will be presented on May 8, 2025.Change in the retinal lesion area of atrophy is a frequent and validated primary endpoint in clinical trials of new treatments for Dry AMD, specifically its late-stage form of Geographic Atrophy (GA). While GA lesion size is generally measured using Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF), ORC™ offers a new method derived from optical coherence tomography (OCT) B-scans assisted by deep learning tools that is agnostic to the imaging device manufacturer."ORC™ represents a potential step forward for clinical endpoints in Dry AMD. We and our collaborators at Retina Consultants of Texas, Drs. Al-khersan and Wycoff, are excited to share our findings with the global vision research community at ARVO,” said Yijun Huang, CEO of MERIT.“Dry AMD causes vision loss in millions of older adults around the world, and in its most severe form, can have a devastating impact on patients’ quality of life. We’re proud to offer ORC™ as a novel way of measuring disease progression that may support new and existing treatments for this condition,” said Dr. David Bingaman, Chief Development Officer, Ophthalmology of MERIT.About the Presentation:• Title: “Outer Retina-Choroid en face Image, ORC™: Characterization of A Novel Morphologic Endpoint for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration• Author(s): Hasenin Al-khersan, Ronald P. Danis, Avery Zhou, Charles Wykoff, Jonathan Loi, Jason Anderson, Yijun Huang, David Bingaman• Conference: ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting• Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT• Date and Time: Thursday, May 8, 4 - 5pmAbout MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical and preclinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, and cardiology. We partner with pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors as well as CROs to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional trials. Together, our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide. MERIT has offices in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, Shanghai, China, and Toronto, Canada. Learn more at https://meritcro.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.