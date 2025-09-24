Libra Philanthropies Announces New Era for Rising Global Leaders Program and Launch of Inaugural Democracy Cohort

We believe that strong democracies begin with strong civic leaders. We are investing in the organizations and individuals who are building democratic resilience and empowering the next generation.” — Gina Crivelli, Director of Programs and Impact of Libra Philanthropies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libra Philanthropies is proud to announce a new chapter in its commitment to cultivating next-generation leadership with the refreshed structure of its flagship program, Rising Global Leaders (RGL). Designed to empower emerging changemakers around the world, RGL Program now adopts a vertical and cohort-based model, beginning with the launch of a dedicated Changemakers Democracy Cohort.At the heart of this refreshed structure are two core verticals:Emerging Leaders: Youth and early-stage leaders eager to explore their potential and create meaningful impact in their communities, even if they have not yet launched formal initiatives.Changemakers: Established community leaders working in defined areas of focus, supported through topic-specific sub-cohorts, such as civic pioneers under the Democracy Cohort and visionary innovators.To inaugurate this new model, Libra Philanthropies is launching RGL Democracy Cohort, the first one under the Changemakers track. This initiative will support leaders of grassroots organizations working in the democracy space across the world—particularly those focused on youth engagement—through micro-grants, strategic mentorship, workshops, and capacity-building opportunities.“We believe that strong democracies begin with strong civic leaders,” said Gina Crivelli, Director of Programs and Impact of Libra Philanthropies. “Through the Democracy Cohort, we are investing in the organizations and individuals who are building democratic resilience at the grassroots level—especially those empowering the next generation.”In addition to direct support, the Democracy Cohort will engage the wider RGL network through civic-focused workshops, cultural exchanges, mentorship programs, and experiential learning opportunities. These activities are designed to inspire young leaders to explore pathways into public service, governance, and civic advocacy.Program highlights include:Support for five grassroots democracy organizations annually through micro-grants.Capacity-building sessions led by civic leaders on civic education and youth empowerment, cross-cultural learning and dialogue, media literacy and combating misinformation, as well as strategic planning, advocacy, and sustainability for their organizations.Participation in our “Learning Labs” and digital resources to expand access to civic education.Cohort-led workshops and mentorship opportunities for youth leaders across the RGL network.Strategic partnerships with organizations that have already established impact in promoting democratic values.Applications for the Democracy Cohort are now open. You can find more information at libraphilanthropies.org/our-initiatives/rising-global-leaders/ By strengthening collaboration between grassroots organizations and emerging civic leaders, Libra Philanthropies seeks to build a dynamic ecosystem that advances democratic participation and civic engagement across generations and geographies.About Libra PhilanthropiesLibra Philanthropies, established in 2023 by the Logothetis family as an independent 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to perpetuating and scaling the legacy of social responsibility initiatives carried out by our sister organization, Libra Group, over the past decade. Libra Philanthropies redefines philanthropy by fostering international partnerships, creating innovative programs, and supporting changemakers, to tackle unresolved social needs across the world. Addressing many of the world's most complex and urgent challenges, our programming impacts 400 organizations and more than 26 million people across 183 countries, transforming the trajectory of future generations.To learn more about Libra Philanthropies, visit www.libraphilanthropies.org

