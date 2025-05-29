Libra Philanthropies Releases Inaugural Annual Impact Report and Announces First Civic Engagement Event in Athens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libra Philanthropies is proud to announce the publication of its first Annual Impact Report, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower individuals and communities worldwide. This report underscores the organization's commitment to transparent, community-driven philanthropy and highlights the measurable impacts achieved through strategic partnerships and innovative programs.Building on 15 years of philanthropic impact, we have supported over 400 organizations, reached individuals in 183 countries, and positively impacted more than 26 million lives worldwide. The organization has also funded 544 fellowships and scholarships, expanding access to education and opportunity for rising leaders. In 2024 alone, Libra Philanthropies impacted 1.1 million lives through funded projects. The organization engaged with 81 organizations, including 64 grantees, supported 26 Rising Global Leader engagements and 33 partner collaborations, and funded 49 fellowships and scholarships. Individuals from over 41 countries benefited from these initiatives.“At Libra Philanthropies, we believe in shifting power to those closest to the challenges”, said Rosanna Mortoglou, CEO of Libra Philanthropies. “This past year, we deepened our commitment to trust-based philanthropy, moving resources quickly and equitably to leaders and organizations making real change on the ground. Whether it was advancing access to opportunities, defending human rights, or fostering economic inclusion, we stood by those driving solutions—and we listened”.As part of its ongoing work in Greece, Libra Philanthropies will host its inaugural open event in Athens on May 30, 2025. Over the years, through its Strategic Giving initiative, the organization has supported almost 80 Greek nonprofit organizations and founded two independent Greek-based nonprofits—Envolve Entrepreneurship and WE LEAD.Building on this long-standing engagement, the upcoming event, titled "Civic Engagement Beyond Voting – Everyday Actions for Change", will explore the power of civic participation in strengthening democracy and promoting collective well-being. The program will feature two panel discussions and a fireside chat, followed by a networking reception with views of the Acropolis.The first panel, titled "Everyday Civic Engagement – How Individuals and Communities Can Drive Change", will be moderated by Petros Apostolakis, Co-founder of Youth Initiative Greece, freelance journalist, and Policy and Campaign Adviser at the Hellenic Parliament. The session will feature three guest speakers from the nonprofit sector, including representatives fromEcogenia, Vouliwatch, and a participant of the Teens for Democracy program of the Democracy and Culture Foundation, who will share insights on grassroots activism and community-driven change.The second panel, "Health in Motion – Civic Action & the Future of Public Health", will be moderated by Filia Mitromara—health journalist, Editor-in-Chief at thefashionbible.gr, Editor-in-Chief of the HEALTH & BEAUTY special editions of GLOW magazine, and SEO specialist. This discussion will bring together nonprofits such as Floga Parents Association, GIVMED, and Prolepsis to explore systemic health inequities and the vital role of civic action in building resilient and inclusive public health systems.The evening will conclude with a fireside chat featuring George M. Logothetis, Executive Chairman of Libra Group and Chairman of Libra Philanthropies, focusing on democratic engagement, leadership ethics, and the responsibility of active citizenship, moderated by Yanni Moutsios, News Anchor at ERT (Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation).As it celebrates the launch of its first Annual Impact Report and prepares to host its inaugural open event in Athens, the organization reaffirms its commitment to uplifting communities, empowering changemakers, and driving sustainable, people-centered impact for years to come.About Libra PhilanthropiesEstablished in 2023 by the Logothetis family as an independent 501(c)(3) foundation, Libra Philanthropies is dedicated to perpetuating and scaling the legacy of social responsibility initiatives carried out by its sister organization, the Libra Group, over the past decade. The foundation's mission is to empower individuals, break down barriers, and propel transformative change toward a brighter future. Libra Philanthropies operates under three pillars, which include creating innovative social impact programs, incubating and nurturing independent nonprofits, and being a platform of amplification for positive change worldwide.To learn more about Libra Philanthropies, please visit www.libraphilanthropies.org To read the Annual Impact report, please click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.