As TikTok Algorithm Licensing Accelerates, AI Patent Filing Surge Creates Opportunity for Innovation Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Insight's Pat-Agent AI Sees International Interest as Tech Sector Seeks Faster US Patent ProtectionAs the US government advances TikTok algorithm licensing discussions, the AI innovation landscape is creating unprecedented demand for faster patent protection. Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) announced that its Pat-Agent AI platform (available at www.patagentai.com ) has received significant international inquiries, including expressions of interest from legal firms across Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei, as the global tech community seeks alternatives to traditional 18-month patent filing processes."We're witnessing a once-in-a-century peak in AI invention creation, and 90% of founders are forfeiting their rights by rushing to publish before filing patents," said Edward Boyle, Chief Strategy Officer and creator of Pat-Agent AI. "Having worked with over 100 AI startup founders, I've seen most lose critical opportunities because traditional patent research takes 18 months while AI moves in 18-day cycles. I built Pat-Agent to solve this timing problem – using AI to file patents before public disclosures occur, at a fraction of traditional costs."The Patent Speed CrisisPatent applications in AI-related technologies have surged 340% in 2025 according to USPTO data, yet traditional filing remains locked in pre-digital timeframes. Pat-Agent AI leverages 90 million patent documents to deliver services that traditionally cost $15,000+ and take 12-18 months, now completed in 48 hours for $1,500.Current users have achieved:80% faster filing timelines (48 hours vs. 12-18 months)90% cost reduction ($1,500 vs. $15,000+)Enhanced grant likelihood through AI-powered prior art analysisThe platform offers three service tiers: Foundation Package (complete provisional filing), Momentum Package (strategic claims development), and Pinnacle Package (comprehensive patent strategy with business integration).Order Online TodayInnovators worldwide can now place orders directly at www.patagentai.com . The platform enables startups, founders, and legal teams to initiate filings online in just minutes, cutting months off the patent process while reducing costs by up to 90%.International Expansion in DevelopmentWhile Hestia has not finalized international partnerships, the company is in early discussions with potential distribution partners in key markets. Significant Asian market interest reflects the global need for patent protection that matches modern technology development speed. "International interest validates what we've seen domestically – innovators everywhere need patent protection that matches the speed of modern technology," said Boyle. "We're evaluating partnership opportunities that could bring Pat-Agent AI to global markets while maintaining our quality standards." The TikTok algorithm licensing discussions highlight the broader importance of intellectual property protection timing, creating increased awareness among technology companies globally.About Hestia Insight Inc.Hestia Insight Inc. is an AI-driven capital markets advisory and consulting firm helping emerging growth companies raise capital, scale operations, and protect their innovations. Its proprietary Pat-Agent AI platform delivers cost-effective, expert-level patent services tailored for SMEs and startups. Hestia also pursues strategic acquisitions, licensing, and joint ventures to expand its ecosystem of capital markets and business development solutions.Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.Twitter: @HestiaInsightHestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the SEC. These filings are available at http://www.sec.gov Safe Harbor ProvisionThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include references to investor discussions, potential distribution in China, and possible future global expansion. Actual results may differ materially. Risk factors are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and other SEC filings. Hestia assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.Contactcorp@hestiainsight.com | 516.212.0727 | www.hestiainsight.com

