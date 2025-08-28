AI Cracks the Patent Game: Hestia Launches First Predictive Provisional Patent Service for SMEs and Startups

Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) today unveiled a disruptive expansion of its Pat-Agent AI platform.

Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB:HSTA)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) today unveiled a disruptive expansion of its Pat-Agent AI platform that puts SMEs and startup founders on equal footing with large corporations with their big patent teams. For the first time, entrepreneurs can access predictive examiner response analysis, real-time competitive patent mapping, and tiered filing services—at a fraction of traditional legal costs."The U.S. patent system is stacked against small businesses. We’re blowing that up," said Edward Boyle, Chief Strategy Officer and creator of Pat-Agent. "With Pat-Agent, a founder can go from an idea on a napkin to a defensible, enforceable patent with a full set of claims and figures with AI-driven insights in days instead of months to quickly avoid the risk of public disclosure."A David vs. Goliath Moment in IPPat-Agent’s new service tiers—Foundation, Momentum, and Pinnacle—give innovators at every stage of the journey an unfair advantage:• Foundation: AI-powered prior art search, provisional application, and personalized patent roadmap.• Momentum: Deep patent risk analysis, competitor landscape reports, and guided filing support.• Pinnacle: Full non-provisional USPTO filing, enforceable claims drafted with AI + expert review, and one year of strategic IP support with the option for omnibus filings.At the core: AI that can analyze thousands of patents in minutes and predict how USPTO and International PCT examiners will respond—helping SMEs craft bulletproof claims by analyzing all related patents before wasting money on dead-end filings.Proof That It WorksEarly adopters have already cut filing timelines by 80% and saved up to $9,000 per application for high quality filings. Several growth-stage startups in fintech and influencer marketplaces are using Pat-Agent to leapfrog entrenched competitors and secure first-mover IP positions.Why It Matters NowAI is already rewriting the rules of drug discovery, chip design, and software development—but most legal AI software is targeting practitioners instead of end clients. By democratizing IP protection, Hestia positions SMEs to actually compete in markets where the biggest players weaponize patents as barriers.About Hestia Insight Inc.Hestia Insight Inc. is an AI-driven capital markets advisory and consulting firm focused on helping emerging growth companies raise capital and scale. Using a proprietary AI platform, we support clients through the full fundraising life cycle - from strategy and asset development to investor outreach and relations. Our services include pre-raise planning, market research, financial modeling, and investor materials. AI initiatives are led by Edward Boyle, who worked closely with Apple's C-Suite on product innovation for a decade after they backed his first AI startup, and is currently publishing "The Leaders AI Strategy Playbook" based on working with hundreds of CEOs on AI Strategy. Hestia also pursues strategic acquisitions, licensing, and joint ventures to grow a robust ecosystem of capital markets and business development solutions.Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.Twitter: @HestiaInsightHestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov Safe Harbor ProvisionThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.Contact: corp@hestiainsight.com | 516.212.0727 | www.hestiainsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.