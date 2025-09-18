Lutrica Hankerson-Williams Recognized by Influential Women 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women 2025 is thrilled to announce the recognition of Lutrica Hankerson-Williams, CCHP, BS, MS, ThD, as a distinguished leader in law enforcement and correctional health. With over 15 years of dedicated service at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lutrica has risen through the ranks to her current position as Sergeant, exemplifying a unique blend of operational leadership and a compassionate approach to public safety and correctional health care.Lutrica’s career reflects a steadfast commitment to not only protecting the community but also elevating the standards of care and rehabilitation within correctional environments. Her unwavering dedication to human dignity serves as a guiding principle in her work, ensuring that all individuals are treated with respect and compassion.Her academic credentials further underline her commitment to excellence. Lutrica holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, a Master’s Degree in Emergency Management, and a Doctorate in Theology. As a Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP), she advocates for the integration of humane medical care within correctional facilities, balancing safety with the need for effective healthcare practices.In addition to her core responsibilities, Lutrica actively contributes to professional associations, training programs, and leadership initiatives that enhance the fields of law enforcement and correctional health. Her passion for education and rehabilitation is evident through her support of inmate learning programs and GED recognition ceremonies, reflecting her belief in the transformative potential of the correctional system.Central to Lutrica’s philosophy are the values of leadership, mentorship, and empowerment. She is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders, both within the Sheriff’s Office and the broader community. Through her example, she fosters an environment that encourages individuals to pursue excellence and discover their potential.Lutrica Hankerson-Williams stands out as a respected leader in law enforcement and correctional health, combining academic distinction with operational expertise and a heart for service. Her integrity, empathy, and vision for meaningful change make her not only a guardian of public safety but also a catalyst for transformation.Influential Women 2025 is proud to honor Lutrica Hankerson-Williams and celebrate her contributions that inspire others and create lasting impact in the community.Learn More about Lutrica Hankerson-Williams:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lutrica-hankersonwilliams Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

