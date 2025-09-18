Upcoming NEP Secure Release – Data Available September 19
Public Districts, ESU’s
The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Secure collection, located in the Legacy NDE portal, will be updated on September 19, 2025. This release will include the following data sets for the 2024-2025 school year:
-
Assessment
-
Membership
-
Demographics
-
Teachers
This update provides school districts with an opportunity to review their unmasked data prior to the public release.
A second 2024-2025 NEP Secure release will occur on October 17, 2025, which will include:
-
AQuESTT
-
Graduation
-
Dropout
-
Mobility
The public release of the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) is scheduled for November 26, 2025.
