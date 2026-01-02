The Ripple Effect Gala Returns January 3rd as an Anticipated Evening of Connection, Inspiration, and Community Impact

Vitt Factor presents the Ripple Effect Event Vitt Factor

The Ripple Effect Gala will unite kids, leaders, and entrepreneurs, for an unforgettable evening dedicated to inspiration that stretches far beyond one night.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 3rd, an extraordinary gathering returns to the Plainfield area, one that has quickly become synonymous with purpose, and transformational connection. The Ripple Effect Gala , hosted by Caden Vittorini, will once again unite families, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, for an unforgettable evening dedicated to igniting change that stretches far beyond one night.Last year’s Gala sold out with 350 guests and left an unmistakable mark on the community. This year’s experience is set to surpass every expectation, delivering a more powerful atmosphere of influence, and momentum as guests step into 2026 with intention.The Ripple Effect Gala is not simply an event , it is an experience. A rare fusion of elevated networking, live inspiration, and family-centered community building, the evening creates space for meaningful connection across generations. Guests will leave with renewed clarity, deeper motivation, and the unmistakable understanding that one decision, one conversation, one moment can create a Ripple Effect through every area of life.At the heart of the evening stands the mission of the Vitt Factor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through leadership development, communication mastery, mentorship, and confidence-building opportunities that shape future leaders. This year also marks the launch of two major initiatives: the Young Entrepreneur Scholarship and a community Give Back initiative, providing Ripple Effect Kits to families in need. The Gala serves as the annual cornerstone moment to celebrate, fund, and expand what is possible for the next generation.The program will feature a high-caliber speaker lineup, including Caden Vittorini, Eddie Slowikowski, Jacob Salem, and Anthony Kasper. A special multi-generational segment, “The Power of Perspective: From One Generation to the Next,” will feature Carie Holzl, RJ de Leon, Matt Schneider, Matida Makoni, Emlyn Meeker, and Joe Olczak. The evening will open with prayer led by Garrett Bova, with emcees AJ Vittorini and Nick Schmidt guiding the experience.The Ripple Effect Gala is powered by an extraordinary circle of partners who believe in building what lasts. This year’s lead sponsors—Hivemind Mentor, Align Design Hair Co, and RideRight, anchor an ecosystem of brands and leaders who are investing directly into the next generation.The evening is further elevated by a dynamic group of partners including Apostle Graphics, Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff, Kostopoulos Law Firm, G2, Restaurant 365, Loanspark, LaBranche Family Foundation, The Centered Life, Erlenbuilt Health & Fitness, Teen Edge, Northstar Wealth, and D’Arcy, each bringing their own imprint to the momentum of the night.Guests will also explore curated exhibitor experiences with PNC Bank, New York Life, and Our Kitchen Our Life – Molecular Water, while interactive Experience Centers throughout the venue offer moments to unwind, connect, and engage featuring head and hand massages by Wonderfully Rooted, Cards for Charity with Brandt Best, and a luxury photo booth by Light Up Photo.Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy an exceptional lineup of curated gifts, dining experiences, and exclusive offerings generously provided by a mix of iconic brands and beloved local favorites—including Nothing Bundt, Hollywood Palms, Portillo’s, Lou Malnati’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Chick-fil-A, VAI’s, Ted’s Montana Grill, DineAmic Prime & Provisions, Crumbl (Bolingbrook), Brazilian Spa Suites, Lulu Head Spa, Kathleen Weinstein Photography, Salerno’s, Otobo Sushi, and the Village of Bolingbrook with Mayor Mary Basta, among many others.The Ripple Effect Gala is more than an annual celebration, it is a living declaration of what happens when community, leadership, and purpose collide. On January 3rd, guests won’t just attend an event, they will step into a movement whose impact reaches far beyond the room.Every ticket includes:Curated Dining • Professional Photography • Live Entertainment • Immersive Experiences • A Night of Meaningful ImpactTickets available at:

