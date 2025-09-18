Aperio Clinical Outcomes Promotes Jennifer Hodak to Vice President, Talent Acquisition

Jennifer Hodak - VP of Talent Acquisition at Aperio Clinical Outcomes

Jennifer's promotion highlights Aperio's commitment to people-first growth and retention.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aperio Clinical Outcomes , a leading contract research organization (CRO) focusing on data management and data analytics services for oncology and rare disease trials, proudly announces the promotion of Jennifer Hodak to Vice President, Talent Acquisition.Jennifer, who joined Aperio in 2019, brings over 20 years of experience in clinical research recruitment and has been instrumental in building and shaping the company’s exceptional team.As Aperio continues to grow, Jennifer will lead the company’s recruitment vision and strategy, ensuring Aperio attracts not only top-tier talent but individuals who align with the company’s culture and values. Her efforts have directly contributed to Aperio’s impressive 97% employee retention rate, setting a standard in the industry for talent sustainability and satisfaction.“Jennifer and her team are a critical component of our success,” said Faye Woolf , CEO of Aperio. “We take finding the right fit for Aperio and our study teams seriously—and Jennifer delivers.”Known for her strategic approach and unwavering focus on candidate experience, Jennifer has been instrumental in positioning Aperio as an employer of choice in the clinical research field. She and her team prioritize trust and transparency throughout the hiring process, ensuring a seamless experience that reflects life at Aperio.“Aperio makes it easy for my team to recruit,” said Jennifer Hodak. “Our reputation is excellent, and we live up to what we say life at Aperio is like during the interview process.”Jennifer’s promotion underscores Aperio’s commitment to fostering strong leadership from within and its ongoing dedication to building high-performing, people-first teams.---Aperio Clinical Outcomes offers essential services for today’s complex, data-intensive oncology and rare disease clinical trials: rock-solid fit-for-purpose database development and management, unmatched analytics expertise, and powerful holistic tools that deliver the most coherent and actionable views of essential data. Just as important, in an industry flooded with promises, we make only one: We tell the truth, no matter what.

