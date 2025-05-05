Aperio Promotes Stacey King to VP of Data Management

Stacey King - VP of Data Management at Aperio Clinical Outcomes

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aperio Clinical Outcomes, a leading provider of database management and analytics solutions for oncology and rare disease trials, today announces the promotion of Stacey King to VP of Data Management.A key part of Aperio’s leadership team since 2016, Stacey was responsible for building a dedicated Data Management department from the ground up, assembling a first-class team, and implementing processes that have prepared Aperio to take on the most complex trials. As Aperio enjoys unprecedented growth and increasing client demand for their services, she will spearhead programs to expand internal resources and maintain the exceptional level of service for which the company has become known.With more than 20 years of experience managing data and programming services for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries, Stacey is particularly skilled at proactively identifying study challenges and helping Aperio’s clients navigate clinical trial pitfalls—or avoid them altogether. She also understands the importance of establishing cohesive teams across departments, sponsors and vendors that work together effectively to synthesize vast amounts of data from multiple sources.---Aperio Clinical Outcomes offers essential services for today’s complex, data-intensive oncology and rare disease clinical trials: rock-solid fit-for-purpose database development and management, unmatched analytics expertise, and powerful holistic tools that deliver the most coherent and actionable views of essential data. Just as important, in an industry flooded with promises, we make only one: We tell the truth, no matter what.

