New York Festivals Health Awards Unveils the 2025 Shortlist Jury

“I’m honored to welcome these award-winning health leaders to the 2025 Health Awards Shortlist Jury” — Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director of the NYF Health Awards

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 New York Festivals Health Awards , celebrating innovation and excellence in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical campaigns, has announced its distinguished 2025 NYF Health Awards Shortlist Jury The 2025 jury panel unites top creative minds from 20 countries. Their perspectives, from global award-winning agency networks, bold independent shops, and forward-thinking brands allows for a thorough evaluation of the year’s standout work.Jurors represent leading agencies and brands, including McCann Worldgroup, VML, Publicis Groupe, The Bloc, Klick Health, Area23, an IPG Health Company, Digitas Health, FCB Health, an IPG Health Company, Grey Health, Eversana Intouch, 21Grams, Humancare,an IPG Health Company, and Havas Lynx Group bringing unparalleled expertise to the judging process.Championing diversity and creativity, the Shortlist Jury features a powerful mix of women and men. These creative leaders and industry innovators with their combined expertise ensure that every shortlisted entry reflects the most forward-thinking, inclusive, and impactful work in today’s healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing space. Each entry is evaluated with rigor, care, and a deep understanding of what drives effective and memorable health communications.“I’m honored to welcome these award-winning health leaders to the 2025 Health Awards Shortlist Jury,” said Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director of the NYF Health Awards. “With their global perspectives, fearless creativity and passion for advancing work in the healthcare space, they’ll help spotlight the most innovative and breakthrough work from around the world to make sure it is recognized and celebrated.”Shortlisted entries determined by the jury panel will advance to the trophy round, judged by the NYF Health Executive Jury sessions. Live Executive Jury panels for both Health & Wellness and Pharma will convene in mid-November 2025 in New York City.Leading the Executive Jury panels are industry trailblazers: Allison Ceraso, CCO at Digitas Health, will chair the Health & Wellness Executive Jury, while Kathleen Nanda, CCO at FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company, will chair the Pharma Executive Jury.Meet the 2025 Executive Jury Chairs in NYF Health’s new video series, In the Chair. Tune in for engaging conversations with Allison Ceraso and Kathleen Nanda, hosted by Aleisia Gibson Wright, President of GW Health Public Relations, available now on the NYF Health homepage: https://home.nyfhealth.com/ “We’re excited to spotlight Allison and Kathleen this year and give the industry a chance to hear these exceptional leaders’ insights and experiences directly from our Executive Jury Chairs,” said Jennifer Vizina.Explore 2024’s most inspiring healthcare and pharma campaigns, watch the NYF Health Winners Video or browse the 2024 Winners’ Showcase , visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/ The final deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Health Awards is October 24th, 2025. For more information on the 2025 competition, including, categories, rules, and entry details, visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthAwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com

