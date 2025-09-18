Governor Mills Cuts Ribbon on Windham Child Care Center Funded by Jobs Plan

Governor also tours businesses in Westbrook and attends Naturalization Ceremony in Portland to mark Constitution Day

Windham, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today cut the ribbon on Space to Thrive, a new state-of-the-art child care center in Windham constructed using $250,000 from her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

Space to Thrive is one of nearly 300 child care facilities and family child care providers to receive a grant through the Governor's Maine Jobs Plan. The new 6,000-square-foot facility includes five classrooms for infant, toddler, and preschool age children.

"Creating safe places where kids can learn and grow does more than just support kids, it ensures that parents can go to work, earn a living, and contribute to a strong economy," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am proud of the high quality child care and early childhood education programs my Administration has helped create over the past several years, which are setting our kids on a path to lifelong success."

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited businesses in Westbrook with Mayor David Morse and local legislators to hear about the city's ongoing economic development successes. Governor Mills visited a new housing development, Quaker Lane, and several local businesses: urban hydroponics farm Vertical Harvest, canned water distributor mainelove, restaurant Blazes Burgers, custom cabinet maker Dovetail, craft retailer Benoit's Design Co., and The Daily Grind coffee shop.

"We were thrilled to host the Governor this afternoon to highlight the exciting things happening here in Westbrook," said Mayor Morse. "We were proud to show off just a few of our many amazing small businesses and upcoming projects."

"It is such a joy to welcome Governor Mills to our farm in Westbrook for the first time. Her vision and commitment to carving the path for public-private partnerships is precisely what enables transformative civic infrastructure projects like Vertical Harvest to take root here in Maine," said Nona Yehia, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Harvest Farms. "With only $2 million left to raise before we can fully open at scale, we are on the cusp of bringing this innovative model to life -- one that grows nutrient-rich food year-round, provides climate-forward solutions, and champions radically different and successful employment opportunities for people with and without disabilities.. The Governor's leadership gives communities and businesses alike the confidence to think outside the box, and in doing so, Maine is not only feeding its own but also setting a new national blueprint for resilience, equity, and prosperity. We are grateful for her support and thrilled to show her the promise of what's being built right here in Westbrook."

"We were honored to welcome Governor Janet Mills and Westbrook Mayor David Morse to the mainelove warehouse today," said Jen Millard, CEO and Founder of mainelove* "We're proud to share Maine's amazing water in a way that makes a difference -- aluminum cans instead of single-use plastic. It's a simple solution with a big impact: protecting our planet, one can at a time."

"It was an honor to spend time with Governor Mills touring some of the exciting and innovative businesses here in Westbrook," said Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook and House Chair of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. There are lots of great things happening in our city and we're fortunate to have a governor who wants to understand what it takes to drive growth and be successful."

"I was so pleased to welcome Gov. Mills to Westbrook today. Our city is growing and thriving, and I love that along with Mayor Morse we were able to have lunch at Blazes Burgers and visit some shops and our newest up and coming business Vertical Harvest," said Rep. Suzanne Salisbury, D-Westbrook. "Thank you, Governor Mills, for your support of cities and towns across Maine!"

Also today, the Governor marked Constitution Day by attending a Naturalization Ceremony at the University of Southern Maine.

Today's visits were the latest by Governor Mills around the state to hear from local business and civic leaders. Earlier this week, the Governor visited Dover-Foxcroft in Piscataquis County and the Katahdin region in Penobscot County. Last week, she visited Waterville and Gardiner in Kennebec County, Bangor in Penobscot County, and Sanford and Arundel in York County.