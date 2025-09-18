Five Oliva Gibbs attorneys recognized on 2025 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five attorneys from national oil and gas law firm Oliva Gibbs have been recognized by Super Lawyers on the 2025 Texas Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.Congratulations to the following OG attorneys who were selected:Texas Super Lawyers- D. Bradley Gibbs, Co-owner (Energy & Resources)- Molly L. Pela, Partner (Energy & Resources)Texas Rising Stars- Zachary Oliva, Co-owner (Energy & Resources)- Patrick J. Schenkel, Director of Transactions, Partner (Energy & Resources)- Candice Barnard, Senior Attorney (Energy & Resources)Published annually by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only 5% of attorneys in each state are named to the Super Lawyers list, while no more than 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list, which recognizes attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less.Visit Super Lawyers for more information and to view the full list of honorees.About Oliva GibbsSince 2013, Oliva Gibbs has advised operators, landmen, mineral buyers, executives, and in-house counsel on some of the most critical upstream matters in the oil and gas industry. With more than 50 attorneys across six offices and licensed in more than 15 states, we bring board-certified expertise, former landmen, and in-house counsel insight, and basin-tested experience to every engagement. Recognized in Chambers USA, listed in Best Lawyers, and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Oliva Gibbs provides region-specific knowledge and a national perspective to help clients navigate the complex, fast-moving energy sector.

