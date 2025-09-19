MindCloud Achieves #1 Highest Performer Award by G2

MindCloud is recognized with 9 Total Awards in G2’s Fall 2025 Reports for API Management and Workload Automation

Earning a spot in a G2 Report is a testament to the positive experiences of real users.” — Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , the white-glove integration and automation partner for small, medium-sized and enterprise businesses, today announced it has achieved the #1 Highest Performer Award in G2 ’s Results Index for Workload Automation | Fall 2025 Report, based on verified customer reviews.In total, MindCloud earned 9 badges across API Management and Workload Automation, including:• #1 in Results Index (Workload Automation)• Easiest to Use (API Management & Workload Automation)• Best Support (API Management)• Easiest to Do Business With and Best Relationship• Leader and High Performer rankings across multiple gridsThis recognition from G2 underscores MindCloud’s commitment to delivering dependable, easy-to-use integrations backed by exceptional customer support. Unlike legacy integration platforms that burden customers with complexity and hidden costs, MindCloud blends its low-code Gravity platform with a white-glove service model—helping businesses get mission-critical automations live quickly, smoothly, and affordably.“Our customers choose MindCloud because we don’t just deliver software — we deliver peace of mind. Being ranked #1 for Business Results and awarded across Ease of Use and Best Support validates what our clients already know: MindCloud is the fastest, most reliable path to integration success," said Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloudThe G2 Fall 2025 Reports are based on real customer feedback, with vendors qualifying through verified reviews and ratings across usability, support, and results.“Congratulations to MindCloud for their inclusion in multiple G2 Reports this season, powered by their customers’ authentic reviews, " said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2.Since its founding in 2021, MindCloud has supported more than 280 paying clients and 1,490 users, continuing its rapid growth as more businesses seek a trusted alternative to traditional integration providers.Learn more about what real users have to say about MindCloud at https://www.g2.com/products/mindcloud/reviews About MindCloud:MindCloud is a leading integration and automation company helping small, medium, and enterprise businesses streamline their most important workflows. Powered by an AI-native low-code platform and backed by expert white-glove services, MindCloud delivers fast, seamless integrations across ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and SaaS systems — all with transparent pricing and best-in-class support.About G2:G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

