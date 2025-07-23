MindCloud Named a SourceForge Summer 2025 Top Performer in iPaaS Solutions

Trusted by Users: MindCloud Named a Top iPaaS Performer by SourceForge

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Summer 2025 Top Performer by SourceForge , a top software review and comparison website.This recognition places MindCloud among the top 10% of highly reviewed products across SourceForge’s 100,000+ listings, based on outstanding user feedback from verified customers. The SourceForge Top Performer Award honors companies that consistently deliver excellence, usability, and real-world value for business users.“We’re happy to announce this year’s outstanding Summer 2025 Top Performers,” said Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge. “MindCloud has shown that it’s not only delivering high-quality integrations, but also creating real impact for its users, as reflected by the volume and positivity of their reviews.”To be selected, products must receive a significant number of recent, highly rated user reviews — placing them in the top tenth percentile of B2B software tools on the platform.“At MindCloud, we’re honored to be recognized by SourceForge as a Summer 2025 Top Performer in iPaaS,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud.“This award is a reflection of what matters most to us: helping people understand and solve complex problems through thoughtful, human-centered integrations. We don’t just connect systems — we help businesses run smarter, smoother, and more aligned. The fact that this recognition is based on user feedback makes it especially meaningful.”MindCloud offers integration solutions that help businesses unify disconnected systems, reduce operational friction, and unlock the full potential of their data. By combining intelligent automation with a deep commitment to the human element, MindCloud turns technical complexity into operational clarity — allowing teams to focus on what truly matters.About MindCloud:MindCloud is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider that brings order to digital chaos. We help companies of all sizes overcome integration challenges with seamless, intelligent, and human-first software solutions. By blending cutting-edge AI with a personal, empathetic approach to problem-solving, MindCloud empowers organizations to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and achieve greater business harmony.About SourceForge:SourceForge is the world’s leading B2B software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, and expert software guides. With over 105,000 B2B software products listed across 4,000 categories, SourceForge’s mission is to help businesses find the best software.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.