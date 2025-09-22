Child Abuse Survivor and Author Cynthia L. Keller Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, lifelong caregiver, survivor of childhood abuse, and author Cynthia L. Keller is delighted to announce “All in the Big Picture,” a five-volume memoir series tracing her life from her earliest memories through adulthood, resilience, and advocacy. Written while traveling the United States in a 60-foot RV buying, trading, and restoring antiques and collectibles, the series invites readers into an unflinching account of harm, healing, and hope—paired with a practical call for community action to safeguard children.

Volume One covers Cynthia’s first memories through age 12, laying the groundwork for how abuse can hide in plain sight when families and communities are strained by addiction, neglect, and silence. Subsequent volumes will chronicle her escape from trafficking, early and exploitative relationships, multiple marriages scared by manipulation and control, and her long path toward recovery, faith, and purpose. Across the series, Cynthia interweaves her roles as a young mother, a foster and adoptive parent, and a small-business owner to reveal the complex, cyclical nature of harm—and the courage required to break it.

“All in the Big Picture is my promise to the child I once was—and to the children who need us now,” explains Cynthia. “For years I felt unseen and unheard. Writing these books is my way of telling the truth, so other survivors know they aren’t alone and communities feel equipped to step up, speak up, and protect our children.”

The title draws from a powerful image that shaped her childhood: an antique religious print of an angel reaching for two children playing at the edge of a cliff. For Cynthia, that picture symbolizes both the peril of distraction and the presence of protection—an enduring reminder of the faith that sustained her when she felt isolated and unsafe. Throughout the series, she shares how prayer, a strong personal moral code, and hard-won self-education became the cornerstones of her recovery.

A life of hard work and service underpins Cynthia’s story. Raised amid instability, she began working at a young age, ultimately raising two biological children and adopting six more. She also opened her own venture, Queen Bee Storage and Sales, drawing on an instinct for antiques learned from her father’s shops.

After being widowed during the pandemic and facing a severe mental health crisis, Cynthia rebuilt her life from the ground up—homeschooling one child, providing kinship care within her family, and taking her story on the road to connect with communities, collectors, and readers nationwide. She has cared for more than 100 foster children and has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for her professional and community contributions.

“All in the Big Picture” is both memoir and movement. In candid, accessible prose, Cynthia examines how families, schools, faith communities, and social systems can better protect children. She urges:

• Stronger vetting and training for all professionals and volunteers who work with kids, including teachers, counselors, coaches, clergy, and youth program staff.

• Transparent, privacy-respecting community oversight and accountability—so that trust is earned, maintained, and verified.

• Parent engagement through regular school meetings and relationship-building with educators and administrators.

• Investment in mental health resources, addiction recovery, and family stabilization services that interrupt cycles of harm.

“My goal is not just to share what happened to me,” Cynthia shares. “It’s to spark honest conversations—at dinner tables, school boards, faith gatherings, and city halls—about what it takes to keep children safe. We can do better. We must do better.”

The series also offers practical encouragement to survivors and caregivers. Cynthia discusses how naming patterns of abuse, understanding coercion and manipulation, and recognizing trauma responses can open pathways to healing. She reflects on the power of one caring adult, the importance of safe communities, and the dignity of steady work as scaffolding for recovery. Her pages are punctuated with moments of grace: a teacher’s hot lunch, a sibling’s courage, a counselor’s life-saving question, and letters from former foster children who still call her “Grandma.”

About the Author

Cynthia is currently drafting the five volumes while traveling the United States sourcing antiques and collectibles. Volume One captures early childhood memories and the conditions that made her vulnerable to abuse. Volume Two will explore the aftermath of escape and the long shadow of exploitation on adolescent and early adult relationships. Volumes Three through Five will trace her later marriages, entrepreneurship, care giving, faith, and advocacy. Portions of the works discuss sensitive subjects, including child abuse, trafficking, addiction, and grief; reader discretion is advised.

Availability, Speaking, and Media

Cynthia is available for interviews, readings, and panel discussions on survivor-informed policy, family resilience, and community-based prevention. She welcomes partnerships with schools, nonprofits, faith communities, and survivor networks to bring practical safety education and resources to families.

About “All in the Big Picture”

All in the Big Picture is a five-volume memoir series by Cynthia that confronts childhood abuse with honesty, compassion, and a blueprint for action. Written on the road across America, the series blends personal narrative with community advocacy to inspire safer schools, stronger families, and a culture that protects its most vulnerable.

Close Up Radio recently featured Cynthia L. Keller in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday September 16th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-child-abuse-survivor-and-author-cynthia-l-keller-295070711

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0AbmanxIEkAbSZ1RDEDgGQ

For more information about Cynthia L. Keller and Parents Against Pedophilia (PAP), please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-keller-b6402358/ and https://www.amazon.com/All-Picture-C-L-Keller/dp/1646289730 and https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgroups%2F2681769492118196%2F/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.