Cancer Treatment Pioneer Anita Davidson of Creative BioTherapeutics Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anita Davison is a health professional who admits to earning her MBA from the school of hard knocks and being a workaholic. These traits are not adversarial; in fact, they helped her make a difference for both patients and the hospital systems she worked with throughout her early career as a physical therapist. She was always getting involved in service expansions, presentations, and corporate initiatives. When she launched her own private practice in 1998 it was to provide personal and creative patient care, later earning her doctorate, creating additional companies for pain management and therapist education, each bringing her expertise where it was most useful. Anita followed that up with the establishment of a biotechnology company in collaboration with her husband-- a lifelong biochemist and cancer researcher. Their emerging biotech firm is involved in the development of life -saving breakthrough biologics such as CBT 300 that attack some of the most treatment resistant, deadly and costly cancers (in America, the average annual cost for giving people conventional cancer treatment is about $150,000.)

Having been named among the Top 10 Innovative and disruptor founders by Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank, Anita is coming to the radio show to talk about their company, and its innovations, and to build awareness of their lead therapy in development.

“My husband, Dr. Don Davidson, has more than 35 years of experience in drug development as a biochemist and has pursued a deep understanding of why and how cancer cells become resistant to treatment. Since our transition to biotech, we have developed several patented and potentially groundbreaking therapies that we expect to change so many people’s lives. Our passion and determination to bring our lead therapy to market is unwavering.”

Anita was named among the Most Empowering Women in America for her many clinical inspirations and for spearheading business developments and pursuing fund raising in a man’s game. Over her decades in healthcare as a clinician, she was able to make a significant impact on an individual basis helping patients learn to heal themselves and incorporating cutting edge treatments. Nowadays, she is thoroughly consumed with developing a lead biologic therapy that kills cancer cells without toxic side effects such as hair loss, neuropathy, and organ damage. Anita is expecting to change the paradigm of cancer treatment with a safe, effective, and targeted therapy.

“I go to medical conferences and hear about clinical trials with new drugs that claim tolerable side effects of a new immunotherapy or a targeted drug where the side effects are so harsh 50% of the patients drop out of the trial or even worse, die prematurely. Knowing that our therapy will work for these patients including my 16-year-old patient who passed last year from brain cancer, It breaks my heart because we are limited only by the slowness in funding to complete final steps to begin clinical trials,”

Anita and Don’s company, Creative Biotherapeutics LLC or CBT for short, is a game changer. Their biotech firm designs life-saving breakthrough biologics for late-stage diseases. Through a 3-prong disease attack, the lead therapy CBT300 increases overall survival without typical toxicity or off target effects on solid, drug-resistant tumors.

CBT focuses on the root cause of drug resistance and immune evasion for cancer. The Davidson’s biotech targets the tough stuff, the types of cancers that make people lose hope, the kind that comes back. It is a promising treatment for recurrent, drug-resistant adult and childhood cancers showing tumor regression and potential cures, and there is potential to resolve other cellular level diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The Davidson’s first met in high school while competing on swim teams. Even back then Don he knew what he wanted from life, to become a doctor and find solutions to life threatening diseases like cancer.

As stated in a USA Today article, Don pursued his career in drug development and cancer research, specializing in protein structures called kringles. These structures appear in several biologically significant proteins, including those involved in blood clotting and tumor growth. Working at a renowned medical device and drug company, along with two other scientists, Don was instrumental developing the oncology division blending his expertise in blood biochemistry, angiogenesis and immunology.

The Davidson’s have carried their dreams and novel research forward, side by his side, celebrating every eureka moment. Hear more about their life together and life’s work in the November interview. Anita’s information is sure to raise some eyebrows.

Close Up Radio recently featured Anita Davidson of Creative Biotherapeutics in an interview

with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 19th at 2pm EST

For more information about Anita’s biotech business, visit her website www.creativebio.tech

