Children’s Book Author Linda Stone Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Stone is making waves in the world of children’s literature by sharing heartfelt stories celebrating the joy and responsibility of pet adoption. Drawing on her own experiences with rescued dogs, Stone’s growing series of rhyming picture books gently teaches young readers about compassion, kindness, and the commitment that comes with welcoming a four-legged friend into the family.

Linda Stone’s career has been anything but ordinary. She began as a bakery owner just days before her 21st birthday, running Ramberg’s Bakery in Union Pier, Michigan, for over 20 years alongside her brother. After attending floral school in Chicago, Stone opened her own flower shop, where she continues to design by appointment, relishing the quiet creativity her work allows.

Stone’s entry into children’s literature was unexpected and deeply personal. “The book project came as a total surprise,” she recalls. “It was never something I’d planned.” The inspiration for her debut book, “Bubbles’ Troubles,” came to her through a vivid dream about her own dog, Bubbles, a lovable street dog turned shelter resident and, eventually, a cherished family member. Stone captured Bubbles’ journey from street life to adoption in the pages of her first book, donating proceeds to the shelter where Bubbles found her second chance.

Stone’s stories are more than just entertaining rhymes—they are purposeful tales that shine a light on real issues faced by shelter animals. “I want to help children understand what happens to homeless pets and share the lifelong bonds that form through adoption,” explains Stone. Her books spark conversations around responsibility, ensuring young readers realize the importance of caring for animals, not just when they are puppies but throughout their lives.

Following “Bubbles’ Troubles,” Stone’s great niece inspired the next book in the series: “Teddy Spaghetti,” which features another of her beloved rescue dogs. The series also includes “Home is the Very Best Place to Be,” a book especially suitable for preschoolers, which gently introduces the idea of choosing and caring for a pet.

“Bubble’s Troubles” and “Home is the Very Best Place to be” are brought to life with colorful illustrations by Matthew Smith, a New York-based artist whose collaboration with Stone began through a serendipitous connection. Both author and illustrator embarked on their first book together, and their partnership continues to charm families and animal lovers alike.

Stone’s dedication to animal welfare extends far beyond her books’ pages. A portion of proceeds from every sale supports the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, the very shelter that rescued Bubbles. Stone donates signed copies directly to the shelter, allowing them to keep 100% of the profits from on site sales. She is also seeking to expand partnerships with other shelters, offering books free of charge for fundraising and education.

“I believe in giving back,” says Stone. “These shelters are doing vital work, and if my books can help even a little, that’s a win for everyone—especially the animals.”

Encouraging Compassion and Responsibility

Linda Stone’s books don’t shy away from real-life challenges faced by rescue animals, including abandonment and adjustment to new homes. Through honest storytelling, she encourages empathy and thoughtful decision-making for families considering adoption. “I want to raise awareness and help kids understand both the joys and the responsibilities of owning a pet,” she explains. Her stories also touch on the importance of spaying and neutering, supporting the goal of more shelters being able to operate as no-kill facilities.

Looking Ahead: More Adventures for Bubbles and Teddy

The adventures of Bubbles and Teddy are far from over. Stone is currently developing two new titles: “Bubbles and Teddy: Fun on the Run,” which explores the importance of doing the right thing, and “Bubbles and Teddy Rule the School,” promising more rhyming adventures and life lessons for elementary-aged readers. Both books will continue to blend humor, heart, and gentle guidance, extending the series’ mission of nurturing empathy and responsibility.

Faith and Perseverance

Stone credits her creative journey to a sense of divine guidance and perseverance. “I believe that if you ask to be led in this life, you will be,” she reflects. Her approach to writing is rooted in commitment—showing up each day, trusting inspiration, and putting in the work, even when the path isn’t clear.

About Linda Stone

Linda Stone is a children’s book author, floral designer, and lifelong animal lover based in New Buffalo, Michigan. She writes rhyming picture books inspired by her rescue dogs, Bubbles and Teddy, with the mission of teaching young readers about compassion, kindness, and pet responsibility, and donates a portion of proceeds to animal shelters.

