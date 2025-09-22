Ranch Girl and Immersion Coach Cindy Carrillo of Finding Your Nxt Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy Carrillo once led an enviable life in business, in leadership roles for Fortune Companies. So, she knows well all that is involved in launching and running a business and what it can do to our spirit. After selling her company, she took a step back and wondered What’s Next for Me? The new future she carved out for herself has become part of helping others also find their Nxt (she spells it that way because such decisions are always spurred by being at a crossroads in life). It doesn’t matter what that brave new step is related to -- a career, a relationship, finances, or health.

“I see myself as a coach who focuses on the whole person, not just one part of life or another. We discover what’s front and center, set goals, and then work on what is needed to thrive.”

Cindy practices a style of coaching known as immersion coaching and it is one of many experiences available at CC Blue Ranch, a venture that grew out of her relocation to a scenic and tranquil part of Colorado. CC Blue Ranch is where Cindy and her family (which includes many feathered and four-legged residents) live. The guest house is available for personal retreats, which may or may not be related to finding your nxt, in fact it is listed with Airbnb. There is wonderful cuisine, farm animals, and agricultural experiences available on the ranch, besides the reflective and immersive coaching sessions. The address is even meaningful, as the ranch is located on Peaceful Way.

Cindy is also an author, and her book centers on the process of finding what’s next in life. The Find Your Nxt book, now available as an audiobook, tells of her personal progress from a CEO to buying 35 acres of land near Telluride and starting a new chapter in life. Each section of the book tells a story with a lesson for the reader. Some are funny, such as relating the time they were bringing a carload of pigs cross-country and some focus on the real-life experiences of figuring out how to reinvent yourself and your way of life. Just as in her personal saga, moving forward for clients often means letting go of fears when things are difficult or unfamiliar, and trading a quest to be perfect for a life of continual experiences and learning.

In coaching business people, Cindy does not differentiate between leadership coaching and life coaching because they are all interconnected. Drawing hard and fast lines between the diverse aspects of work and life is another concept she believes we should let go of.

Cindy has an MSW and once founded a company that outsourced work/life balance services for Fortune 100 businesses. She long had a passion for facilitating programs and dealing with tactical and strategic challenges. She also works on developing leadership potential and planning companies’ scaled growth.

Cindy was invited to the show as part of the Empowering Women series as working on women’s issues has often been part of her past. She was a female CEO striving to succeed in a male dominated world and faced blockages along the way. “Women are always a little different as coaching clients”, she notes, “because they often have competing challenges as a part of their working and personal lives.”

In her distinct approach, Cindy wants people to feel comfortable saying “no” to what doesn’t work for them, until they can define what the “yes” should be for them. Cindy believes, we all should be able to design the life we want to live.

In her two podcasts Cindy will relate her personal story which included building and running a successful business, and the time she discovered her own second act, which flowed naturally from the business, leadership and mentoring roles she had taken on earlier in her life. She will discuss her coaching approach and how it brings her clients the clarity they need to move into their next chapter in life. She will talk about life on CC Blue Ranch, which has its rewards and challenges, such as tackling hay emergencies when the baling machine goes down.

During the personal Immersion retreats for clients at CC Blue Ranch, Cindy’s partner Matthew takes care of the details and pampering of their guests, while Cindy focuses on helping them find their nxt. Each Immersion is tailored to the individual client and the coaching is customized to help them discover and design their nxt pathway in life. Ongoing long-term coaching sessions often follow the Immersion to provide continued support to ensure success.

