Ukrainian forensic experts certified in biometric chip authentication for stronger border security through OSCE-IDCentre workshop

At busy international airports around the world, travellers pause briefly at an automated border gate. With a quick scan of their faces and a soft beep from their biometric passports, the gate opens. What seems like a simple interaction is powered by sophisticated cryptographic systems and secure digital chips, technologies that four Ukrainian forensic document experts explored in depth during a specialized training course organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with IDcentre, a professional training institute in Eindhoven, the Netherlands from 15 to 18 September.

Today, over one billion biometric passports, also known as ePassports, are in use worldwide by more than 140 countries. These passports contain tiny digital chips that hold important personal and biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial images. Understanding how these chips securely store and protect information is critical for border security and preventing fraud.

During the course, participants learned the basics of cryptography, the science of secure communication, and how digital authentication methods ensure the chip data is genuine and has not been tampered with. They practiced using industry-standard tools like smart card readers and specialized software to read and verify biometric chips.

The sessions also featured an introduction to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Country Signing Certification Authority (CSCA). The CSCA is a central component of the global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for ePassports, allowing countries to digitally sign and verify the authenticity of electronic travel documents, which is essential for preventing passport fraud and ensuring secure international travel.

Participants emphasized the importance of the training for the overall development of the country’s forensic center: “As the Main Forensic Center continues to strengthen its examination capabilities, it is essential that our experts keep pace with technological advancements. With most modern travel documents now containing encrypted RFID chips, our specialists must be equipped to verify their authenticity using advanced methods. Completing this course enhances our technical expertise, improves the accuracy and reliability of forensic conclusions, and enables our team to more effectively detect document fraud, including tampering and cloned chips.”

The training concluded with a certification aligned with European standards, helping to harmonize border security practices across the region.

The training course was part of an ongoing extrabudgetary project supporting the OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation in reducing illegal border crossings by using a fake or stolen identity. This project is funded by the United States.