Switzerland’s 2026 OSCE Chairpersonship to focus on Dialogue, Trust and Security

VIENNA, 18 September 2025 – Today, Switzerland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis outlined the country’s priorities as the incoming 2026 OSCE Chair-in-Office to the Permanent Council.

Switzerland has set out its vision for a more secure OSCE region, emphasizing peace, dialogue, innovation, and respect for fundamental rights as it prepares to assume the Chairpersonship of the OSCE. “In the face of war in Europe, Switzerland is committed to a just peace in Ukraine, based on international law and the Helsinki principles,” said the Swiss Foreign Minister. “We will use our mediation experience to promote dialogue, trust, and security.”

“We will foster cooperation on cybersecurity, politico-military instruments and conflicts prevention,” he added. Minister Cassis also underscored the importance of strengthening inclusive multilateral diplomacy, anticipating technologies for a safe and humane future, promoting democracy, rule of law and human rights and enhancing the OSCE’s ability to act.

Delivering comprehensive security across all dimensions will remain at the center of the Swiss Chairpersonship.

The OSCE, with its comprehensive approach to security, including human rights, democracy and the rule of law, is well placed to tackle these issues.

“We approach our Chairpersonship with the conviction that despite tensions the OSCE remains indispensable. Switzerland will address this need to preserve the basic instruments – missions, election observation – and to ensure their financing,” said Cassis.

Switzerland will hold the Chairpersonship of the OSCE next year. The detailed programme of the Swiss Chairpersonship will be presented to the participating States in January 2026.