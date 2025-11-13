OSCE’s “Drops of the Future” series unites Central Asian youth for sustainable Water-Energy-Food solutions

Over the past year, the OSCE, in partnership with Switzerland and local partners, has brought together hundreds of young professionals from across Central Asia to co-create solutions for the region’s interconnected Water-Energy-Food (WEF) challenges. Through the “Drops of the Future” workshop series, participants have engaged in dialogue, collaborative exercises, and field visits aimed at shaping a shared vision for sustainable development.

The series began on 6–7 June 2024 in Vahdat, Tajikistan, alongside the 3rd Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference. More than 40 young professionals – including members of the Women in Water Management Network – explored innovative technical solutions, water use patterns in agriculture, and building blocks for a joint vision, with support from FAO, The Economist Impact, SIWI, CAREC, the Geneva Water Hub and the SUEN Turkish Water Institute. Outcomes were shared at high-level conference events including the UNICEF Youth and Children’s Water and Climate Forum, UN Women’s Women and Water Forum, and an OSCE-co-organized side event on capacity building for integrated water resources management.

On 6–7 September 2024, the second workshop in Almaty, Kazakhstan gathered a diverse group of young professionals, including members of the Women in Water Diplomacy Network. Participants emphasized harmony with cultural and traditional knowledge, inclusive stakeholder collaboration, and nature-positive solutions. A field visit to the Kapchagay Solar Power Plant demonstrated renewable energy’s role in sustainable development.

The journey continued in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where the third edition focused on technological innovation, including water-efficient agricultural machinery, advanced water sensors for cotton production, and the role of local meteorological stations in climate-resilient farming. A visit to a local cotton farm showcased how traditional practices can be combined with modern irrigation and harvesting technologies.

On 13–14 December 2024 in Koy-Tash, Kyrgyzstan, the fourth workshop examined climate change’s growing impact on security and the unifying power of water in fostering cooperation. Field visits to the “BaiElim” food processing facility provided real-world insights into how food systems can support broader development goals.

The final stop took place on 29–30 January 2025 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, where the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre introduced negotiation skills for managing complex trade-offs. Participants reaffirmed commitments to intergenerational renewal of traditions, aligning innovation with the true cost of resources, and ensuring inclusive participation – particularly by women. Field visits to the Bagtyarlyk Fresh Water Treatment Plant and the Kumush Suw Farming Society offered practical perspectives on water and food sustainability.

Across all five workshops, a living “Drops of the Future” Declaration has taken shape – capturing a shared vision rooted in inclusion, innovation, traditional knowledge, and regional cooperation. The series has emerged as a unique platform for empowering youth to address WEF challenges while strengthening cross-border dialogue and resilience in Central Asia.