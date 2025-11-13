“Not a byproduct but a tactic of warfare”: Sexual and Gender-Based Violence focus of FSC Chair’s Side Event

“Sexual and gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence, is not a byproduct of war — it is recognized as a deliberate tactic of warfare,” said Vesa Häkkinen, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Finland to the OSCE during OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) side event on 12 November.

The side event held by Finland as Chair of the FSC was organized as an alternative to the Security Dialogue planned under the formal 1121st FSC meeting.

The side event addressed sexual and gender-based violence as a weapon of war with a particular focus on international humanitarian law, accountability of military commanders and prosecution of war crimes.

“Advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda is essential for ensuring accountability, protecting civilians, and reinforcing the responsibility of military leadership. The principle of command responsibility is central to our discussion today,” added Ambassador Häkkinen.

“We cannot ignore the context in which this dialogue takes place. Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine has brought the issue of conflict-related sexual violence into sharp focus. Since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, there has been widespread documentation of sexual and gender-based violence committed by Russian forces,” said Ambassador Häkkinen.

Experts and participating States discussed how the OSCE can support national and international efforts to investigate and prosecute sexual and gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence, the mechanisms needed to hold perpetrators and military commanders accountable, the role military codes of conduct and training play in shaping behavior and accountability, among others.

Panellists included Michelle Jarvis, an expert on international criminal justice who focuses on ensuring accountability for survivors, leveraging 25 years of experience from conflicts in the Balkans, Rwanda, and Syria; Wayne Jordash KC, President of Global Rights Compliance, focusing on the prosecution of atrocity crimes; and Lieutenant-Colonel Melanie Lake, a combat engineer who serves as Deputy Chair of the NATO Committee on Gender Perspectives.

The OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation is the OSCE’s politico-military decision-making body, which aims to foster the norms of openness and transparency between OSCE participating States.