Main Hoon Bharat Initiative Announced on the Worlds Most Popular Leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday

The Main Hoon Bharat Initiative The Worlds Most Popular Leader Prime Minister Modi TUFF Earth Global Trustees with IMF Co-Founder

A National Movement for Unity, Pride & Global Leadership

The Main Hoon Bharat project will engage millions of young Indians through education, mentorship, cultural exchanges, and global partnerships” — Dr. Shamender Talwar & Ann Clare Bornholt

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the historic occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF Earth) , with the support of Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) are proud to announce the launch of their transformative initiative, Main Hoon Bharat (I Am India), a nationwide movement designed to empower communities, strengthen national unity, and prepare the next generation for a sustainable future.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, born on 17th September 1950, stands today as India’s longest-serving democratic leader in India’s recent history and a true statesman of global influence. Rooted deeply in India’s civilizational values, his leadership has consistently placed India-first while giving a voice to the Global South on the world stage. His approach to balancing global modernity with Indian traditions and respect for diversity has made him a civilizational bridge across nations and communities. A recent Morning Consult survey (July 2025) ranked him as the world’s most popular democratic leader, with a 75% approval rating. This achievement reflects his enduring connection with people across India and beyond.In alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of a strong and self-reliant India, the Main Hoon Bharat Initiative will go into full implementation in 2026. The initiative will bring together schools, universities, community organizations, and faith groups under one mission: to inspire young people to embrace responsibility, compassion, and national pride while addressing the challenges of climate change, social cohesion, and economic opportunity.“There could be no more meaningful moment than Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday to launch this powerful initiative,” said Ann Clare Bornholt FRSA & Dr.Shamender Talwar, PhD FRSA, Co-Founders of TUFF Earth. “Main Hoon Bharat is the heartbeat of our nation. It carries the strength, unity, and resilience of India, qualities that the Prime Minister has lived and inspired throughout his journey. To us, this project is a tribute to his leadership, and a living promise that future generations will inherit a Bharat that is proud, compassionate, and unbreakably united.”“Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday is a moment to reflect on how his journey has touched the lives of ordinary people,” said Prof. Himani Sood, Founder of the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF). “Main Hoon Bharat is about carrying forward that spirit of togetherness where every community, every voice, finds its place in the nation’s story. For us, this tribute is a way of keeping alive the values of care, belonging, and unity that define Bharat at its heart.”The Main Hoon Bharat initiative is rooted in TUFF Earth's and IMF’s collective mission of enabling education, youth empowerment, mental health awareness, interfaith harmony, and environmental responsibility. It will:Empower the Next Generation – Engage young people in leadership programs, innovation challenges, and national service, equipping them to become builders of a stronger Bharat.Promote Education in Values – Work with schools, universities, and communities to integrate human values, unity, and environmental awareness into everyday learning.Celebrate Cultural Diversity – Showcase India’s rich heritage through arts, music, film, and festivals that strengthen national identity while honoring regional traditions.Drive Community Action – Encourage citizens across all 36 states and union territories to participate in grassroots service, ensuring that “Main Hoon Bharat” becomes a lived reality in villages, towns, and cities.Connect Globally – Position India’s story of resilience and diversity on the world stage through digital campaigns, international partnerships, and creative media projects.A key creative element of the initiative is a two-minute animated short film, designed as a tribute to Bharat and to inspire pride in citizens of all ages. This film will be presented to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the initiative’s symbolic beginning.A Message of Unity and PrideThe Main Hoon Bharat project will engage millions of young Indians through education, mentorship, cultural exchanges, and global partnerships. TUFF Earth & IMF will collaborate with government agencies, NGOs, and international institutions to ensure the program has a lasting impact across India and serves as a model for other nations.As India celebrates the 75th birthday of a leader admired worldwide, TUFF Earth and Indian Minorities Federation together invite all citizens to stand together and declare with pride, "Main Hoon Bharat – I Am India."

