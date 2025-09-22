Julie Waas Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Waas focuses on helping women navigate the significant transitions and challenges that often arise during midlife where many women feel overwhelmed, stuck, lost, and questioning their very life's purpose. Whether facing empty nest syndrome, going through hormonal changes, a challenging divorce, balancing careers, or caring for aging parents, these life transitions can hit us hard. We keep trying to do more, achieve more, please everyone else, resulting in disconnecting from our true selves. But instead of viewing midlife with dread, why not see it as a turning point, a time for reinvention, an opportunity to dream bigger, finally ask ourselves what we want, and embrace the chance to let go of what no longer serves us and step into new roles with excitement, confidence, ease, and clarity.

As a highly sought-after High-Performance Coach, Julie has helped hundreds of women fall back in love with who they really are. She equips us with the tools and strategies to become more empowered in our choices so we can manage these transitions effectively, with ease, and learn how to live our very best lives.

Julie wants us to anticipate midlife, not as a crisis, but an opportunity to explore new hobbies and take ourselves to a whole new level of greatness. Julie says It’s common during this time, in our 40's and beyond, to go through many life changes at once and it's never too late to pursue what lights us up and ignites our passion.

Julie knows the struggles of midlife firsthand. She has 37+ years under her belt as a high powered attorney and spent decades juggling the emotional toll of a highly demanding career and the joys and struggles of motherhood with resilience and fierce determination. As she learned to overcome her own challenges, she realized besides her career as a successful lawyer, she was also meant to be of service coaching women to find their light and become their authentic selves.

It was during Covid when Julie's intuitive knowing propelled her to look inward, taught her that identity and goals are not synonymous, and that every experience brought her into greater alignment with who she really was at her core. Julie was blessed with many gifts and one of those gifts was drawing so this was the perfect time to explore the artistic side blossoming within her. Soon she followed her passion by turning her drawings into beautiful, exquisite art and within two months she was invited to exhibit in galleries that took her from London, New York, Madrid, Innsbruck, and Miami. That's when she realized, at 60 years young, how many opportunities there are in midlife and if she could reinvent herself at midlife and beyond, she could help other women do the same. She was also reminded of a time in her youth when her mom experienced empty nest syndrome so deeply that it debilitated her, and Julie vowed to take a different approach, a healthy way to deal with change.

Today, Julie is more vital than ever. She works countless hours a week with grace and poise, never stops soul searching, leads with confidence, and transforms lives. She maintains her dazzling image, she is literally polished from head to toe and is up at 5:30 a.m. on her Peloton engaging in high energy workouts that keep her physically fit and genuinely healthy minded. She doesn't just talk the talk; she walks the walk.

She says it is exciting to live each day looking forward to the next chapter of life and she brings this very energy into her coaching work.

Julie recognizes that midlife brings all sorts of changes that often impact our physical and emotional well-being. She knows it may cause us to feel invisible or overwhelmed by the dread of aging, and how society isn't kind to women because of it. She reminds us that we are all multifaceted individuals and that power lies within each of us, and we can choose to approach it with dread or embrace it with joy.

Through her personalized coaching Julie takes us on a transformative journey that helps us reflect on our inner world, enhance our growth, creativity, and overall well-being. And how we can break through our own limitations and create lives of abundance, purpose, and intention.

One of the most important tools in Julie's coaching toolbox is encouraging us to live in gratitude and engage in the magic of journaling so we can evaluate where we are and connect with our thoughts at a deeper level, we never thought possible. Because she feels so strongly in the power of a morning journaling routine to start your day, she just published her “Unstoppable Mornings Journal,” which is available for purchase on Amazon.

She graciously provides each of her clients with their very own journal so they can start rewiring their mindset, find a deeper sense of self-acceptance, and truly support their own growth.

Her High-Performance coaching is evidence based where she asks specific questions that encourages us to dive deep within. Julie makes it very clear, her coaching isn't about telling us what to do, but helping us acquire those light bulb moments that bring us self-reflection, teach us practical strategies, and profound deep-seated clarity.

Julie provides a twelve-week structured coaching program with fun homework that encourages us to also work on positive affirmations and follow through with intention and determination. With the help of a coach, we take actionable steps that keep us grounded and razor sharp focused on our goals and aspirations. She helps us stay accountable.

In her two-part podcast interview, Julie talks about her personal journey of empowerment. She will discuss her work and how we all have limitless potential. She will describe her unique coaching techniques and the book she is currently working on called the Midlife Reboot where we can learn new insights to discover our own formula for success.

Julie's warm, down-to-earth manner, practical tips and techniques, plus her personal and professional experiences are a unique combination in her coaching work that brings her clients incredible results.

When working with Julie we become inspired to learn that midlife is not an ending, it’s a new beginning filled with endless possibilities. If you’re ready to move from “just getting by” to living a thriving, happy energetic life in midlife and beyond, Julie is there to guide you.

Close Up Radio recently featured Julie Waas in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday September 16th at 10am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday September 24th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-julie-waas-coaching/id1785721253?i=1000727182363

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-julie-waas-coaching-294983739

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3qmcRxIoxbjlwFGxsamO6d

For more information, please visit https://juliewaas.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

