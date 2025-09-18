Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Launching of Biopanza at opening of second African Biotrade Festival



Programme Director,

Director-General of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala

Director-General of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Simphiwe Hamilton

Director-General of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Mlungisi Cele

Community Leaders

Chairpersons and representatives of various Associations in the Biotrade Sector

Entrepreneurs

Researchers

Youth representatives

Friends from across the continent and beyond

Distinguished guests

Members of the media

Ladies and gentleman

Good morning, it is good to be here with you all!

It is both a privilege and a profound joy to stand before you today at the 2nd African Biotrade Festival—a gathering that is more than a conference. It is a convergence of heritage and hope. A celebration of Africa’s natural abundance and the ingenuity of its people. A celebration not only of our continent’s extraordinary biodiversity, but of our collective commitment to harnessing it responsibly, equitably, and sustainably.

We are here not only to showcase products, but to honour the ecosystems, cultures, and communities that give rise to them. From the sun-drenched savannas to the misty mountain forests, Africa’s biodiversity is a living library—one that holds answers to some of the world’s most pressing challenges in health, nutrition, climate resilience, and economic inclusion.

Let us begin by acknowledging the quiet power of our indigenous plants. The baobab, often called the “Tree of Life,” which offers fruit rich in vitamin C, leaves that nourish, and bark that heals. The marula tree, sacred in many traditions, that yields oil that has become a global beauty staple. Honeybush and rooibos, once brewed in village kitchens, now grace shelves in Paris, Tokyo, and New York.

But these plants are not just commodities. They are cultural symbols. They are ecological anchors. They are the legacy of generations who understood the land, not as something to be exploited, but as something to be respected.



Today, we pay tribute to the traditional knowledge holders—our elders, our healers, our farmers—whose wisdom has guided sustainable use of biodiversity for centuries. Their knowledge is not anecdotal; it is empirical. It is tested, refined, and passed down through oral histories, rituals, and lived experience.

As government, we are committed to protecting this knowledge through robust Access and Benefit-Sharing frameworks. We must ensure that communities are not just consulted but compensated, not just acknowledged but empowered.

Biotrade is a powerful engine for inclusive economic development. It creates jobs in rural areas, supports women-led enterprises, and opens doors for youth innovation. Today marks a milestone in our journey. With great pride, we officially launch BioPANZA—the Bioproducts Advancement Network of South Africa.

This initiative is more than a policy framework; it is a bold vision for a future where our indigenous biological resources become engines of inclusive growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. Through initiatives like BioPANZA, we are building bridges between local producers and global markets—ensuring that Africa is not merely a supplier of raw materials, but a leader in value-added, ethically sourced products. BioPANZA seeks to unlock the potential of our biodiversity by creating a platform that supports ethical biotrade, strengthens value chains, and ensures that benefits flow back to the communities who have protected and nurtured these resources for generations.

We recognize that to compete globally, we must align with international standards—particularly those related to Access and Benefit-Sharing under the Nagoya Protocol. BioPANZA will serve as a bridge between local producers and global markets, ensuring compliance, transparency, and trust.

As you have witnessed today, we are working closely with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation to streamline regulations, support SMMEs, and foster public-private partnerships that drive growth without compromising sustainability.

At the heart of BioPANZA is a commitment to people. We aim to empower small-scale producers, traditional knowledge holders, women-led enterprises, and youth innovators. Through capacity building, access to finance, and market linkages, we will ensure that biotrade becomes a tool for poverty alleviation and rural development.

Let us embrace science and innovation—not as threats to tradition, but as tools to amplify it. Whether it’s developing climate-resilient cultivation methods, improving extraction technologies, or creating blockchain-enabled traceability systems, innovation must serve both people and the planet.

We urge our universities, research institutions, and tech hubs to move beyond studying communities, and instead, to collaborate alongside them as equal partners. Let us co-create solutions that are locally grounded and globally relevant.

We call upon our scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs to collaborate across disciplines and borders. Let us invest in research and development, in product innovation, and in sustainable harvesting practices. Let us build a biodiversity economy that is rooted in African knowledge but reaches across the world.

This festival is not just South African—it is African. From Ghana’s shea butter cooperatives to Madagascar’s essential oils, from Kenya’s moringa farms to Namibia’s devil’s claw harvesters, our continent is rich with biotrade potential. We must harmonize standards, share best practices, and build regional value chains that uplift all.

To our international partners: Africa is not a charity case. It is a business case. It is a knowledge hub. It is a source of innovation, resilience, and leadership. Walk with us, invest in us, and learn from us.

To the young people here today: you are not the leaders of tomorrow—you are the leaders of today. Your creativity, your digital fluency, your entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what this sector needs. Whether you’re building a skincare brand, coding a supply chain app, or documenting indigenous knowledge through film—your voice matters.

We invite you to be bold, to be curious, and to be unapologetically African in your vision.

To our partners in government, industry, academia, and civil society: BioPANZA is your platform. Let us work together to build a future where biodiversity is not just protected—but celebrated, commercialized ethically, and shared equitably.

Let this festival be a launchpad for ideas, partnerships, and progress. Let it be a reminder that Africa’s natural wealth is not a relic of the past—it is the foundation of our future.

Let this festival be a turning point. A moment where we move from extraction to regeneration. From exploitation to empowerment. From potential to action.

Let us leave here not just with business cards and brochures, but with renewed purpose.

Let us build an African biotrade sector that is ethical, inclusive, and world-class.

Because when Africa leads with its roots, the world listens.

Thank you. Enkosi. Rea leboga. Siyabonga.

