Altaris Business Awards: 2025 Travel Awards Winners and Finalists Announced

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Travel Awards . These awards highlight innovation, service quality and leadership across a diverse range of businesses in the travel sector.This year’s honourees include both established organisations and emerging enterprises, reflecting the diversity of approaches that continue to shape travel. From specialist holidays and boutique agencies to large international providers, each has demonstrated a clear focus on customer service, adaptability and thoughtful development within a competitive industry.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Travel Awards Winners- Mobility at Sea - 2025 Best Travel Company for Specialist Holidays- Girl about the Globe - 2025 Rising Star Award- Alison Howell's Foot Trails - 2025 Customer Satisfaction Award- Rockingham Forest Park Ltd - 2025 Travel Company of the Year- PR TRAVEL LTD - 2025 Boutique Travel Company of the Year- Key Travel - 2025 Best Business Travel Company- goEUgo International Limited - 2025 Innovation in Travel Award- Grupo Mater Dei - 2025 Best Luxury Travel CompanyAltaris Business Awards 2025 Travel Awards Finalists- Mobility at Sea - 2025 Innovation in Travel Award- Healthy Holidays BG LTD - 2025 Best Travel Company for Specialist Holidays, 2025 Best Luxury Travel Company- Boutique Travel Experts - 2025 Boutique Travel Company of the Year- PR TRAVEL LTD - 2025 Rising Star Award- Key Travel - 2025 Travel Company of the Year- goEUgo International Limited - 2025 Customer Satisfaction Award- Grupo Mater Dei - 2025 Best Business Travel CompanyRecognising Achievement Across the SectorThe 2025 Travel Awards acknowledge businesses that continue to deliver quality and value to travellers worldwide. Whether through customer satisfaction, innovative services or specialist expertise, this year’s winners and finalists demonstrate the range of contributions being made to the sector.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their achievements reflect the professionalism, resilience and commitment that support ongoing progress within the global travel industry.To learn more about the 2025 Travel Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.