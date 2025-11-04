Business Awards UK – The 2025 Cloud Computing Awards Winners Powering the Future of Digital Infrastructure

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Cloud Computing Awards , recognising achievement across client support, transformation, leadership, consultancy, analytics, and cloud service provision. The awards highlight organisations demonstrating technical proficiency, customer focus, and a strong commitment to advancing the role of cloud technology in modern business. As companies continue to prioritise operational efficiency, data integrity, and sustainability, these winners exemplify effective and responsible innovation across the UK’s cloud computing landscape.Business Awards UK 2025 Cloud Computing Awards Winners• Netilize UK Limited - 2025 Best Client Support• Anubix Ltd. - 2025 Rising Star Award• Leobit - 2025 Business Cloud Transformation Award• UnitedLayer - 2025 Cloud Computing Leadership Award• MKSK Consulting - 2025 Best Cloud Consultancy• CodeMaze Ltd - 2025 Cloud Data and Analytics Solution of the Year• Computer Services Group Ltd - 2025 Cloud Provider of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Cloud Computing Awards Finalists• Netilize UK Limited - 2025 Rising Star Award• UnitedLayer - 2025 Cloud Provider of the Year• MKSK Consulting - 2025 Cloud Data and Analytics Solution of the Year• Computer Services Group Ltd - 2025 Best Cloud ConsultancyThe cloud computing industry remains a cornerstone of digital transformation, enabling organisations to scale, innovate, and operate securely in an increasingly interconnected world. Entrants to this year’s awards demonstrated strong delivery across areas including cloud migration, data management, and enterprise integration. Judges noted a consistent focus on performance outcomes, measurable service improvements, and long-term value creation for clients.Several of this year’s winners were commended for their methodical approach to modernisation and their ability to apply emerging technologies in a way that delivers tangible business results. Their submissions reflected the depth of expertise required to implement complex cloud architectures while maintaining high standards of compliance, security, and cost management.The 2025 Cloud Computing Awards showcase a sector defined by collaboration, accountability, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The businesses recognised this year represent the practical and strategic leadership driving the UK’s cloud computing capabilities forward, setting benchmarks for reliability, transparency, and innovation across the industry.

