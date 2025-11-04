Business Awards UK - 2025 Funeral Services Awards Recognise Dedication, Integrity and Compassion in Funeral Care

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Funeral Services Awards , recognising the individuals and organisations demonstrating exceptional professionalism, compassion and community commitment within the funeral care sector. The awards highlight the businesses and professionals providing outstanding support to families through dignified, ethical and personalised services.Business Awards UK 2025 Funeral Services Awards Winners• Carlyon Funeral Directors - Funeral Home of the Year• Meadow View Cremations - Best for Memorial Products• Greater Manchester Funeral Service - Family Business of the Year• Debbie Bennett Funeral Directors - Funeral Director of the Year• Springfield Pet Cremation - Best for Pet Funeral Services• Perry Jones Funeral Services - Funeral Service Ethics Award• Fellowship of Professional Celebrants - Funeral Industry Leadership Award• Arthur C Towner Ltd - Sustainability Award• David Somerville Independent Celebrant - Funeral Celebrant of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2025 Funeral Services Awards Finalists• Carlyon Funeral Directors - Funeral Service Ethics Award, Family Business of the Year• Greater Manchester Funeral Service - Funeral Home of the Year• Debbie Bennett Funeral Directors - Sustainability Award• Evergreen Pet Cremation - Best for Pet Funeral Services• Diane King Celebrant - Funeral Celebrant of the Year• Tree of Opals - Best for Memorial Products• Perry Jones Funeral Services - Funeral Director of the YearRecognising Excellence in Compassionate ServiceThe 2025 Funeral Services Awards recognise the depth of care, commitment and integrity shown by those working within funeral and memorial services. This year’s winners reflect a sector that continues to evolve while maintaining respect for tradition and the needs of grieving families. Many of these organisations are family-run, emphasising continuity, trust and long-standing ties to their local communities.Each of the award recipients demonstrates professionalism in different but equally valuable ways. From experienced directors leading multi-branch operations to new independent celebrants developing highly personalised services, all share a focus on dignity, respect and meaningful remembrance. Their work often extends beyond funerals themselves, contributing to charitable initiatives, community support and education across the regions they serve.The achievements of these businesses also highlight the growing importance of innovation and sustainability within the industry. From environmentally conscious funerals and green memorial options to improved training, mental health awareness and ethical practice, this year’s honourees illustrate the diverse progress taking place across the profession. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their ongoing contribution to maintaining and raising the standards of funeral care throughout the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.