Bitdeer SealMiner A3 Series Coming Soon at ASIC Marketplace

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIC Marketplace , a trusted global distributor of crypto mining hardware , is excited to announce that the Bitdeer SealMiner A3 Series will soon be available for order. Built for efficiency, reliability, and serious mining performance, the SealMiner A3 lineup is designed to help miners maximize their results in 2025 and beyond.The SealMiner A3 Series comes with four models built for different types of mining operations. The A3 Air offers 260 TH/s at 3640W with 14.0 J/TH efficiency, making it a practical option for smaller setups. The A3 Pro Air steps up to 290 TH/s at 3625W and improves efficiency to 12.5 J/TH, giving miners more power without higher energy costs. For larger farms, the A3 Hydro delivers 500 TH/s at 6750W with 13.5 J/TH, while the top-end A3 Pro Hydro pushes performance further with 660 TH/s at 8250W and 12.5 J/TH. All four models are powered by the SHA-256 algorithm, making them suitable for Bitcoin and other SHA-256-based cryptocurrencies.What makes the SealMiner A3 Series stand out is the flexibility it offers. Air-cooled units are simple to set up and maintain, while the hydro-cooled models are built for industrial-scale farms that demand high output and quieter operation. Bitdeer has equipped the series with its latest chip design and power supplies that achieve up to 97% efficiency, helping miners lower electricity costs while keeping performance strong.These miners are also built to run around the clock. With support for a wide range of temperatures and humidity, plus Ethernet connectivity and remote management features, the SealMiner A3 Series is ready for both small and large-scale environments.The SealMiner A3 Series will soon be available at ASIC Marketplace, where customers can review full specifications, compare models, and get expert guidance before making a purchase. With secure payments, worldwide shipping, and after-sales support, ASIC Marketplace is ready to make the upcoming launch simple and reliable for miners everywhere.

