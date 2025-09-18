Amit Shivpuja’s The Data & AI Compass

Charts a Clear Path for Leaders to Unlock Multi Billion Dollar Value Through Strategic AI Governance

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global data and AI strategist Amit Shivpuja has released The Data & AI Compass, a groundbreaking executive playbook for navigating the complexities of artificial intelligence with clarity, discipline, and measurable impact.

In an era where AI conversations are dominated by hype, fragmented approaches, and technical overload, Shivpuja’s book offers a strategic compass — a mental framework that helps leaders align AI initiatives with business priorities, embed governance as a growth enabler, and scale responsibly in a rapidly evolving landscape.

As Director of Data Product Governance & Strategy at Walmart, Shivpuja has architected AI powered governance frameworks and agentic stewardship solutions that have delivered over $3 billion in quarterly business value. His work demonstrates that when governance and strategy are fused, data transforms from operational noise into a core driver of innovation, trust, and competitive advantage.

“The real value of AI emerges when governance is not a bureaucratic hurdle, but a strategic accelerator,” said Shivpuja. “When leaders connect data governance directly to business goals, they unlock not just efficiency, but entirely new avenues for growth.”



A Strategic Guide for the AI Driven Enterprise

Drawing on decades of real world experience, The Data & AI Compass equips executives, strategists, and transformation leaders with:

• Proven Frameworks — including the Tripod Framework for breaking down silos and the Bridge Framework for executing scalable data strategies.

• Governance First Principles — showing how to build trust, ensure compliance, and enable innovation simultaneously.

• Outcome Driven Metrics — shifting focus from technical vanity metrics to KPIs that measure revenue growth, cost savings, and operational agility.

• Future Readiness — preparing organizations for real time AI, synthetic data, and the rise of generative and agentic AI.



Why This Matters Now

With AI adoption accelerating and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, leaders face a dual challenge: innovate at speed while governing with rigor. Shivpuja’s book reframes governance as a strategic advantage, offering leaders a repeatable blueprint for:

• Aligning AI investments with measurable business outcomes.

• Scaling AI responsibly across complex, global enterprises.

• Embedding a data driven culture that sustains innovation over time.



A Resource to Revisit, Not Just Read

Designed as a modular reference, each chapter stands alone — enabling leaders to quickly access the insights most relevant to their current challenges, from building AI ready data foundations to operationalizing continuous learning systems.

The Data & AI Compass is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FP1K3ZBQ



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.