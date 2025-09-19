Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the market size of veterinary equipment and supplies. The market, which stood at $2.1 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $2.25 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors such as the impact of the pandemic, advancements in surgical instruments, and the development of diagnostic equipment have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market for veterinary equipment and supplies is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $3.12 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be linked to several factors such as the increase in pet ownership, emphasis on preventative health care, advancements in diagnostics and imaging, as well as specialized veterinary services. Key trends to watch for during this period include the demand for point-of-care testing, elderly pet care, a shift towards greater awareness of pet health, specialized consumables and investments in research and development.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market?

The growth of the veterinary equipment and supplies market is heavily influenced by the rising incidences of diseases among animals. The increase in obesity rates among pets is leading to a higher occurrence of related diseases such as osteoarthritis. Veterinary equipment and supplies play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating these animal diseases. An example highlighting this trend is the rise in confirmed toxoplasmosis cases in the UK, reported by the UK Health Security Agency in February 2024. During the second quarter of 2023, the agency recorded 54 cases, a jump from the 37 cases reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This increase in animal disease prevalence is forecasted to drive the expansion of the veterinary equipment and supplies market.

Which Players Dominate The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Veterinary Equipment And Supplies include:

• B. Braun Vet Care GmbH

• Covetrus Inc.

• BD Animal Health

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• ICU Medical Inc.

• Neogen Corporation.

• Integra LifeSciences

• Midmark Corporation

• Jorgensen Laboratories LLC

• Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Industry?

The rise in technological advancements is trending in the veterinary equipment and supplies market, with leading companies focusing on the creation of innovative equipment and solutions in order to consolidate their market position. For example, in June 2023, Zoetis, an American animal health corporation known for its extensive portfolio of veterinary medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products, unveiled an advanced solution in the veterinary care sector with the release of Vetscan Mastigram+. This diagnostic tool for mastitis on farms utilizes a simple and fast dipstick test, allowing dairy cows to be diagnosed with gram-positive mastitis in just eight hours, delivering results in time for the next milking.

Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The veterinary equipment and supplies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Anesthesia Equipment, Fluid Management Equipment, Temperature Management Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Research Equipment, Rescue And Resuscitation Equipment

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Critical Care Consumables: IV Catheters, Syringes and Needles, Surgical Drapes and Covers, Wound Care Supplies

2) By Anesthesia Equipment: Anesthesia Machines, Vaporizers, Endotracheal Tubes, Anesthesia Monitors,

3) By Fluid Management Equipment: Infusion Pumps, IV Fluids, Fluid Warmers, Fluid Administration Sets

4) By Temperature Management Equipment: Heating Pads, Warm Air Blankets, Temperature Monitors

5) By Patient Monitoring Equipment: ECG Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Blood Pressure Monitors, Capnography Monitors

6) By Research Equipment: Imaging Equipment, Laboratory Equipment, Research Models and Manikins

7) By Rescue And Resuscitation Equipment: Defibrillators, Emergency Oxygen Masks, Resuscitation Bags, Cardiac Monitors

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the veterinary equipment and supplies market. Its projected growth continues to be significant. The report provides coverage on other regions as well including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

