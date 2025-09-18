Florida’s Oldest City Among the World’s Most Charming Historic Districts, According to Tourlane

Tourlane Logo

From Florida to Vietnam: 65 historic centers analyzed for age, affordability, and walkability.

DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourlane , a leading online specialist for customized travel planning, has identified the most charming old towns across five global regions. This comprehensive analysis highlights destinations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & North Africa, all boasting remarkable historic centers, including numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites.To help travelers discover exceptional destinations, Tourlane conducted a study, researching 65 cities and their historical centers worldwide, evaluating them based on age, the cost of a guided tour as well as their appeal for pedestrians and popularity as a photo spot on social media.“It’s the narrow alleys, the bustling squares, and the historic buildings that let travelers step directly into centuries of history and culture,” said Roman Karin, Head of Travel Experience at Tourlane. “Best of all, most old towns are compact and remarkably pedestrian-friendly – perfect to explore the city on foot.”The goal of this study is to inspire travelers and guide them to discover the most charming old towns, each promising truly impressive experiences.Top 3 Most Charming Old Towns in the United States, Latin America and Europe RevealedUSA1. St. Augustine, Florida | 2. Charleston, South Carolina | 3. New Orleans, LouisianaLatin America1. Cartagena, Colombia | 2. Oaxaca, México | 3. Salvador da Bahia, BrazilEurope1. Krakow, Poland | 2. Naples, Italy | 3. Regensburg, GermanySt. Augustine: The Oldest City in the USAFounded: 1565 | Guided Tour: approx. $35 | Perfectly walkable, 100/100 pointsAs the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States, St. Augustine is still shaped by the colonial buildings of Spanish settlers and the mighty walls of the Castillo de San Marcos. For those eager to dive deeper, guided city tours are available for around $35.Roman Karin: “What truly sets St. Augustine apart in the United States is its walkable old town, surrounded by the sea and tides. Here, history, not traffic, defines the experience, inviting you to explore every charming corner on foot. It’s an essential and unforgettable stop on your Florida road trip.”Cartagena's Old Town is the most charming historic district in Latin AmericaFirst settlement: approx. 10th century | Guided Tour: approx. $16 | Perfectly walkable, 99/100 points“Ciudad Amurallada” – Cartagena’s old town – is ringed by massive stone walls and considered one of Latin America’s most striking historic districts. Its narrow streets are lined with colourful painted buildings and bougainvillea-draped balconies, with lively plazas featuring Caribbean street music. Beyond being a historical monument, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a vibrant, must-visit quarter for travelers in Colombia.Discover Europe's Most Charming Old Town in Krakow, PolandFirst settlement: approx. 7th century | Guided Tour: approx. $14 | Perfectly walkable, 90/100 pointsA stroll through Krakow's Old Town is a journey through centuries of history, with its roots stretching back to the 7th century. For those eager to dive deeper into its rich past, a guided city tour is available for around 14 dollars.“Krakow offers an incredibly easy way to experience centuries of history,” states Roman Karin, Head of Travel Experienc at Tourlane. “Its old town is so thoughtfully laid out that you can simply stroll from the Main Market Square to St. Mary's Basilica and up to Wawel Castle, taking in all the highlights on foot.”Top 3 Most Charming Old Towns in Asia, and the Middle East and Northern Africa RevealedAsia1. Hoi An, Vietnam | 2. Bhaktapur, Nepal | 3. Kyoto, JapanMiddle East and Northern Africa1. Sousse, Tunisia | 2. Fès, Morocco | 3. Marrakesh, MoroccoHoi An: Asia's Most Charming Old TownFirst settlement: approx. 16th century | Guided Tour: approx. $2 | Perfectly walkable, 100/100 pointsThis coastal town is one of Vietnam's most popular destinations, drawing both locals and international visitors. Around five million people annually come to visit to explore the well-preserved merchant houses and traditional assembly halls, or to visit the famous Japanese Bridge.Roman Karin: “For those hoping to experience Asia's most charming old town without the crowds, an early start is key: it remains quiet and serene in the mornings. By evening, the alleys transform into a lively night market bustling with street food and local specialties.”Sousse boasts the most impressive Old Town in Northern AfricaFirst settlement: approx. 800 BC | Guided Tour: approx. $35 | Perfectly walkable, 99/100 pointsThe Medina of Sousse is almost 3000 years old and has been an UNESCO World Heritage Site for nearly 40 years. Within its white walls, narrow alleys, and archways, modern city life unfolds, preserving its original character. Merchants offer spices and carpets, traditional crafts are practiced in small workshops, while the call of the Muezzin sets the rhythm of daily life – an atmosphere that makes the Medina of Sousse one of the most captivating old towns in North Africa.Methodology: The study analyzed 65 old towns worldwide using four criteria: age, guided tour price, Instagram popularity, and pedestrian-friendliness. Walkability was weighted most heavily (50%), as it defines how directly travelers can experience an old town.Further details on the methodology and all rankings can be found here: tourlane.com/the-world-most-charming-old-towns About TourlaneFounded in 2016 in Germany, Tourlane is redefining the way people travel. The company combines the expertise of local travel specialists with innovative technology to make planning exceptional, personalized journeys feel effortless. Tourlane’s customer-first approach ensures seamless support before, during, and after a trip, so travelers can focus on what truly matters: enjoying precious time away with the people they love. For more information, visit www.tourlane.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.