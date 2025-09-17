Senate Resolution 153 Printer's Number 1168
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - WHEREAS, The next day, the team cruised to a 9-0 victory over
the West representative; and
WHEREAS, On August 7, 2025, the team was victorious over the
Southwest representative with a 1-0 victory; and
WHEREAS, On August 9, 2025, the team won the Purple
Championship by defeating the Southwest representative by a
score of 4-0, which earned the team a trip to the championship
game; and
WHEREAS, On August 10, 2025, the team shutout the Central
representative with a score of 1-0, which crowned the team as
the 2025 Little League Softball World Series Champions; and
WHEREAS, The team is only the second Little League Softball
World Series Champion from this Commonwealth and the first since
1978; and
WHEREAS, The team was composed of Camilla Gaunt, Aubrey
Baxter, Sadie Divido, Kendal Schilling, Reagan Bills, Kennedy
Fees, Mara Keefe, Leilah Schilling-Mansour, Haley Shepherd,
Nevaeh Worthington, Adalyn Hines and Mallory Bailor; and
WHEREAS, The team was led by Manager Lester Gaunt, Coach Rick
Baxter, Coach Rick Bills, District Administrator Joseph
Walkovich and League President Jason Subich; and
WHEREAS, The team's sportsmanship and perseverance embody the
very best of youth athletics and stand as an inspiration to
aspiring athletes across this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate the West Suburban
Little League 12-and-Under Softball Team for winning the 2025
Little League Softball World Series; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate wish the West Suburban Little
League 12-and-Under Softball Team continued success both
athletically and academically in the future.
20250SR0153PN1168 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.