Senate Resolution 153 Printer's Number 1168

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - WHEREAS, The next day, the team cruised to a 9-0 victory over

the West representative; and

WHEREAS, On August 7, 2025, the team was victorious over the

Southwest representative with a 1-0 victory; and

WHEREAS, On August 9, 2025, the team won the Purple

Championship by defeating the Southwest representative by a

score of 4-0, which earned the team a trip to the championship

game; and

WHEREAS, On August 10, 2025, the team shutout the Central

representative with a score of 1-0, which crowned the team as

the 2025 Little League Softball World Series Champions; and

WHEREAS, The team is only the second Little League Softball

World Series Champion from this Commonwealth and the first since

1978; and

WHEREAS, The team was composed of Camilla Gaunt, Aubrey

Baxter, Sadie Divido, Kendal Schilling, Reagan Bills, Kennedy

Fees, Mara Keefe, Leilah Schilling-Mansour, Haley Shepherd,

Nevaeh Worthington, Adalyn Hines and Mallory Bailor; and

WHEREAS, The team was led by Manager Lester Gaunt, Coach Rick

Baxter, Coach Rick Bills, District Administrator Joseph

Walkovich and League President Jason Subich; and

WHEREAS, The team's sportsmanship and perseverance embody the

very best of youth athletics and stand as an inspiration to

aspiring athletes across this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate the West Suburban

Little League 12-and-Under Softball Team for winning the 2025

Little League Softball World Series; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate wish the West Suburban Little

League 12-and-Under Softball Team continued success both

athletically and academically in the future.

