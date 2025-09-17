Senate Bill 1012 Printer's Number 1173

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - providing meaningful consumer benefit.

(4) This act exempts nonmotorized trailers from the act

of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of

Vehicles Act, while preserving all other licensing and

consumer protections.

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Board." The State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers

and Salespersons.

"Mobility vehicle." As defined in section 102 of the act of

December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of

Vehicles Act.

"Motor vehicle." As defined in 75 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to

definitions). The term does not include a nonmotorized trailer.

"Nonmotorized trailer." A trailer or semitrailer designed to

be drawn by a motor vehicle and not powered by an engine or

motor, and which does not include integrated living quarters for

human occupancy. The term includes a utility trailer, cargo

trailer, dump trailer, gooseneck trailer and tilt-bed trailer.

Section 4. Applicability.

The act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the

Board of Vehicles Act, shall not apply to the sale, distribution

or servicing of nonmotorized trailers.

Section 5. Impact assessment.

Three years after the effective date of this section, the

board shall assess the impact of the exemption of the sale,

distribution or servicing of nonmotorized trailers from the

Board of Vehicles Act and report its findings to the

