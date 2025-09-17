Senate Bill 1012 Printer's Number 1173
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17
(4) This act exempts nonmotorized trailers from the act
of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of
Vehicles Act, while preserving all other licensing and
consumer protections.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Board." The State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers
and Salespersons.
"Mobility vehicle." As defined in section 102 of the act of
December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of
Vehicles Act.
"Motor vehicle." As defined in 75 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to
definitions). The term does not include a nonmotorized trailer.
"Nonmotorized trailer." A trailer or semitrailer designed to
be drawn by a motor vehicle and not powered by an engine or
motor, and which does not include integrated living quarters for
human occupancy. The term includes a utility trailer, cargo
trailer, dump trailer, gooseneck trailer and tilt-bed trailer.
Section 4. Applicability.
The act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the
Board of Vehicles Act, shall not apply to the sale, distribution
or servicing of nonmotorized trailers.
Section 5. Impact assessment.
Three years after the effective date of this section, the
board shall assess the impact of the exemption of the sale,
distribution or servicing of nonmotorized trailers from the
Board of Vehicles Act and report its findings to the
