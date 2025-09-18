Unchained Stack Foundation, a Nonprofit Association, Established to Address Global IT Lock-In Challenges

Launches Chain Depth™ Index and Forum, Backed by Five Founding Japanese Vendors

NAHA CITY, OKINAWA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOGIQ Corporation (Global Headquarters: Naha, Okinawa; CEO: Tomo Kirihata) today announced the establishment of the Unchained Stack Foundation (USF), a nonprofit association (general incorporated association under Japanese law) dedicated to addressing global IT lock-in challenges and promoting global knowledge sharing on migration from commercial software to open source.

The Foundation has launched its official website and forum, with SIOS Technology, Ryomo Systems, Confidential Services, and InfiniCloud joining LOGIQ as founding members.

・Organization Name: Unchained Stack Foundation (USF)

・Official Website: https://unchainedstack.org

・Official Forum: https://forum.unchainedstack.org



Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

USF was created in response to growing global concerns, including:

・License revisions and steep price increases following Broadcom®’s acquisition of VMware®

・Sudden, exorbitant costs arising from Oracle Java®’s “employee-based licensing” model

These developments have narrowed enterprise IT infrastructure choices, undermined technological and economic freedom, and posed risks to global competitiveness. Recognizing these structural risks, the founding members established USF as a neutral, international platform for technical exchange and knowledge sharing.



Mission and Initiatives

USF’s mission is to formalize and systematize vendor migration know-how, which has until now been fragmented across individuals or vendors, and make it universally accessible.

To achieve this, the Foundation has launched an official forum as a neutral space where companies and engineers can freely exchange, accumulate, and apply knowledge.

In addition, USF has defined Chain Depth™, the world’s first index that quantitatively and qualitatively measures the degree to which specific software or services bind users through technical, contractual, or operational constraints.



Leadership

Tomo Kirihata, CEO of LOGIQ Corporation, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of USF.

Comment from Tomo Kirihata, CEO, LOGIQ Corporation:

“Recently, enterprises worldwide are increasingly forced into situations where vendor practices distort IT infrastructure choices, forcing companies to suddenly bear substantial costs or lose architectural flexibility. This is a critical social issue that undermines global competitiveness. LOGIQ was founded in 2024 by engineers who led OSS strategy at Oracle’s U.S. headquarters Linux Global Business Unit. We believe in the essence of open source: freedom of choice. Through the world’s first index, Chain Depth™, the Foundation seeks to visualize the structural risks of lock-in and enable enterprises to proactively choose their IT infrastructure based on their own decisions. We seek to build a truly neutral and open ecosystem by welcoming companies and engineers worldwide who share our vision.”

LOGIQ Corporation

Founder, CEO

Tomo Kirihata



Future Plans

The Foundation will expand its activities through:

・Launching multilingual chapters (12 languages including English and Japanese)

・Publishing Chain Depth™ rankings for enterprise software

・Offering a template library for OSS and commercial software comparisons

・Establishing a Chain Depth™-based certification program

・Building a migration knowledge repository with reusable templates



Call for Participation

USF is actively seeking Founding Members and Contributing Members who share its vision and wish to engage in strategic planning for this initiative. Founding Membership will close once a set number is reached.

USF will continue to drive international initiatives guided by three pillars: neutrality, sustainability, and practical expertise—helping enterprises regain freedom and competitiveness in IT selection.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.