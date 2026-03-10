Japanese Restaurant Hanasanshou at Park Hotel Tokyo Presents Kaiseki in an Art-Filled Tokyo Hotel

Hanasanshou’s signature Dashi, carefully prepared from natural Rishiri kelp, providing clear Umami that supports each kaiseki course. The rich Umami of Oumi Beef (wagyu) melting in the mouth, expressing the aesthetic sensibility of Hanasanshou on every plate An extraordinary dining space surrounded by contemporary art. The distinctive worldview of an art-focused hotel expressed in the dining experience at Hanasanshou.

A new encounter of art and kaiseki, offering a sensory dining experience shaped by contemporary art and tradition.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Hanasanshou, located on the 25th floor of Park Hotel Tokyo (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato City, Tokyo, President & CEO Rentaro Yanase), kaiseki cuisine embodying traditional Japanese aesthetics is served in a distinctive space surrounded by contemporary artworks displayed throughout the hotel. Extending the unique artistic worldview that begins in the lobby, Hanasanshou offers an extraordinary dining experience defined by its immersive setting.

The essence of Hanasanshou lies above all in its Dashi. In recent years, Dashi has gained global recognition as the foundation of “Umami,” and is often described overseas as Dashi stock or Japanese broth, drawing attention as the core of Japanese food. At Hanasanshou, meticulous attention is devoted to every stage of Dashi preparation, from the careful selection of ingredients to precise extraction methods.

Premium natural kelp from Rishiri, Hokkaido, is used to draw out a clear, refined Umami. Different types of Dashi are prepared according to the purpose of each dish, including separate broths for soups and simmered courses. In particular, the “Owan” (clear soup), which expresses the character of Dashi in its purest form, is regarded as the main dish of Hanasanshou. This careful craftsmanship forms the foundation of its profound flavors and offers a direct experience of authentic Umami.

A Unique Fusion of Contemporary Art and Japanese Cuisine

Inside Hanasanshou, diverse contemporary artworks symbolizing Park Hotel Tokyo are displayed throughout the dining space. The creativity of art resonates with the refined aesthetics of kaiseki cuisine, creating experiential value beyond dining itself.

Each visit evokes a renewed sensibility. Such a singular experience is distinctive to Park Hotel Tokyo, which continues to evolve as an art-focused Tokyo hotel.

Culinary Style: Traditional Kaiseki

Hanasanshou carefully upholds the three fundamental principles of kaiseki cuisine while expressing them with contemporary sensibility:

Usage of seasonal ingredients

Respect and enhancement of the natural flavors of each ingredient

Providing hospitality with attentive care

Each dish carries its own narrative, with meticulous attention paid to taste, aroma, presentation, and tableware selection.

Dedication to Dashi, the Decisive Element of Umami

It is no exaggeration to state that Dashi defines the true value of Hanasanshou.

Elegant, clear Umami derived from natural Rishiri kelp

Carefully differentiated broths tailored to each dish

The Owan course, often positioned at the center of the menu, symbolizing the restaurant’s philosophy

This dedication to Dashi supports the very foundation of flavor at Hanasanshou.

Commitment to Ingredients: Seasonality and Sustainability

A central spirit of kaiseki cuisine lies in honoring seasonality and the passage of time. Each dish reflects seasonal blessings, allowing guests to sense the changing seasons through cuisine.

As part of our efforts toward a sustainable society, we use a selection of cage-free eggs raised with consideration for animal welfare, striving to provide cuisine in harmony with nature.

Adapting to Climate Change While Preserving Tradition

Recent climate change has made it increasingly difficult to rely solely on ingredients traditionally aligned with Japan’s four seasons. In response, Hanasanshou flexibly incorporates high-quality overseas ingredients such as porcini mushrooms.

Preserving tradition while adapting to the contemporary natural environment forms part of Hanasanshou’s culinary philosophy, omakase-style course menus highlight the chef’s seasonal selections.

Hanasanshou Restaurant Information

Location: 25F, Park Hotel Tokyo

Shiodome Media Tower 1-7-1 Higashi Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Specialty: Kaiseki cuisine

Official Website:

https://parkhoteltokyo.com/dining/hanasanshou/

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is the sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, founded in 1948. Located from the 25th to 34th floors of Shiodome Media Tower, it offers panoramic views of Tokyo Tower and Mount Fuji. The hotel features 268 guest rooms, including 50 Artist Room accommodations with murals painted directly on the walls by artists.

The Artist Room project is based on the concept of a “space-time experience embodying Japanese aesthetics” and received an Excellence Award in the Japan Tourism Awards. More than 400 artworks are displayed throughout the lobby and corridors. Art-related events such as tea presentations and painting experiences are also held.

https://parkhoteltokyo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.