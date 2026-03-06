Authentic Kobe Beef experience lands in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, at Wagyu Tokku Japanese Steakhouse

Japanese-style Kobe Beef steak, with doneness adjusted to the personal preference. An interior designed for visitors to enter comfortably and focus on their meal and conversation. The Kobe Beef specialty shop Wagyu Tokku is located in the heart of the popular sightseeing destination of Shinjuku, in Kabukicho. The Kobe Beef sirloin steak, with its balanced marbling and lean meat. Wagyu Tokku also presents Kobe Beef Sushi.

Aimed at fulfilling travelers’ wish to try authentic Kobe Beef, in Japanese steak style in the heart of Tokyo.

ADACHI-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heijoen Co., Ltd. (Head office: Adachi-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hisato Tabana) operates Wagyu TokkuWAGYU TOKKU—meaning “Japanese Beef Special District”—a Kobe Beef specialty restaurant in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo, serving only carefully selected authentic Kobe Beef that meets strict certification standards in an unpretentious style.

Amid ongoing confusion over the difference between Wagyu and Kobe Beef, as well as the sense of formality often associated with high-end establishments, Wagyu Tokku was created under the concept of “a place where authentic quality can be found without hesitation.” The restaurant proposes a distinctive Japanese-style steak experience, in which steaks are finished on a heated stone at the table, available in Shinjuku, one of the world’s leading tourist destinations, in a more accessible and straightforward way.

Background: Creating a Place to Encounter the “Authentic Japanese Beef Wagyu” Without Hesitation

For many travelers, eating Wagyu in Japan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

In reality, however, it can be difficult to distinguish between “Wagyu” and “Kobe Beef,” or to know where to find authentic Kobe Beef.

Wagyu Tokku, a Kobe Beef specialty restaurant located in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, in the heart of Tokyo, was established to provide a place where authentic Kobe Beef can be found with certainty.

Three Key Features

1. Authentic, Yet Approachable

Wagyu Tokku aims to offer the highest grade Kobe Beef without intimidation.

Rather than a formal, course-only fine dining setting, the restaurant welcomes guests to stop by casually between sightseeing activities. Only certified Kobe Beef sourced through official channels is served, delivering a clear and straightforward experience of genuine quality.

2. Wagyu and Kobe Beef Are Not the Same

“Wagyu” refers broadly to Japanese-produced beef, while “Kobe Beef” is a special brand that can only be designated to beef from Tajima Beef raised in Hyogo and meeting strict standards.

As a Kobe Beef specialty restaurant, Wagyu Tokku pursues a menu structure that allows even first-time visitors to clearly experience this distinction.

3. A must-try in Japan, authentic local style Steak Experience

Steaks are served rare, and the final preparation is completed by guests on a heated stone (pellet) at the table.

Adjusting the doneness to personal preference is considered part of Japan’s unique food culture and dining experience.

Recommended Menu: Kobe Beef Sirloin Steak for First-Time Guests

The Kobe Beef sirloin steak, with its balanced marbling and lean meat, is recommended first. Its tenderness and umami most clearly express the character of Kobe Beef, making it an ideal choice for a first experience.

Curated Atmosphere: The Choice Not to Grill in Front of Guests

The dining space is centered on table seating and does not adopt a teppanyaki style where chefs grill directly in front of guests.

This approach allows visitors to enter comfortably and focus on their meal and conversation, offering a calm environment to enjoy Kobe Beef even during sightseeing.

Philosophy: Ensuring Kobe Beef Is Inclusive—Not Just Reserved for a Select Few

Kobe Beef is a special ingredient. However, the experience of enjoying it need not be reserved for a limited audience.

Wagyu Tokku aims to be a place where Kobe Beef can be understood clearly, chosen without hesitation, and enjoyed as truly authentic. For those seeking Kobe Beef in Tokyo, it strives to become a restaurant that can be trusted with confidence.

Restaurant Information

Restaurant Name: Wagyu Tokku

Location: 1F, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, 1-29-1 Kabukicho, sinnjyuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0021

Official Website:

https://beefdining-wagyutok.com/en_us/

Company Overview

Company Name: Heijoen Co., Ltd.

Location: 3-15-5 Ayase 1F, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Hisato Tabana, President and CEO

