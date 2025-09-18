Avalue Rolls Out Three Open Standard Modules for Smarter, Greener IoT Devices

Avalue OSM

Three new Open Standard Modules that embody smarter computing power, greener energy efficiency, and rugged reliability are very balanced

TAIWAN, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world of IoT is rapidly evolving. From smart factories and intelligent robots to rugged tablets and drones, devices are being asked to do more with less — more performance, more connectivity, more intelligence, all while consuming less energy. To meet this growing demand, Avalue Technology Inc.(TPEx: 3479.TWO), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, is introducing three new Open Standard Modules (OSM) that embody this very balance: smarter computing power, greener energy efficiency, and rugged reliability for industrial and IoT applications.Three Powerful OSM Options for Diverse NeedsThe newly introduced modules include:• OSM-IMX93: Powered by the NXP i.MX93 processor up to 1.7 GHz, this compact module supports MIPI DSI/CSI, dual LAN, USB 2.0, and CAN. With its focus on low energy consumption, it is ideal for connected devices requiring energy efficiency and robust communication.• OSM-IMX8MM: Built on the NXP i.MX8M Mini processor up to 1.8 GHz, this module features HDMI, MIPI DSI/CSI, and PCIe 2.0, making it suitable for multimedia-rich IoT applications and HMI systems that demand high-quality graphics and versatile connectivity.• OSM-3568: Equipped with the Rockchip RK3568J processor up to 2.0 GHz, this module supports HDMI, eDP, LVDS, dual LAN, PCIe 2.0/3.0, CAN, and MIPI interfaces. With its powerful processing capability and broad connectivity, it is tailored for AI acceleration, high-speed data processing, and industrial-grade IoT solutions.Enabling Performance, Efficiency, and LongevityThe OSM standard ensures compact sizing and high pin-count flexibility, from 332 pins to 662 pins, enabling seamless integration into space-constrained devices. Designed for harsh industrial conditions, the modules feature rugged construction and shock resistance, ensuring stable operation even in challenging environments.By combining energy-efficient designs with powerful processors, Avalue’s OSM COMs help developers reduce system power consumption without compromising performance. This combination accelerates time-to-market while supporting long-term product life cycles, a critical requirement for industrial and IoT deployments.Target Applications Across Industrial and IoT MarketsThe three new OSM COMs are versatile building blocks for a wide range of applications:• Industrial Automation & Robotics: Compact, rugged modules designed to power robotic arms, machine controllers, and automated systems with stable real-time processing.• Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI): Rich display capabilities and high I/O flexibility make them ideal for control panels, operator terminals, and interactive kiosks.• Industrial Infotainment & Rugged Tablets: Multimedia-ready modules ensure smooth video playback and graphics for industrial infotainment systems and rugged mobile devices.• Drone Inspection & Industrial Vehicles: Ultra-thin, wide-temperature modules optimized for drones, inspection systems, and vehicles operating in demanding outdoor environments.Designed for challenging environments, all three OSM modules operate in a wide temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. They also support Linux Yocto 4.0 or Debian 11, providing flexibility for a variety of embedded applications. With typical power ranges from under 1W (Size-0) to 10W+ (Size-L), they enable energy-conscious deployments that makes them a sustainable and greener choice for IoT solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.