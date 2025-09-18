Wen Shan Hai by Xiang Wang Wins Platinum in A' Interior Design Awards

Wen Shan Hai

Xiang Wang's Wen Shan Hai Moutai Experience Center Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Wen Shan Hai by Xiang Wang as the recipient of the Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the Wen Shan Hai Moutai Experience Center, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the interior design industry.The Wen Shan Hai Moutai Experience Center showcases the relevance of thoughtful interior design in creating immersive brand experiences. By seamlessly blending the essence of Moutai's brand culture with the unique identity of Chongqing, the design offers a compelling example of how interior spaces can effectively communicate a brand's story and values to its audience. This alignment with industry trends and consumer expectations underscores the significance of the design's recognition in the A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award category.Wen Shan Hai stands out for its masterful interpretation of Eastern aesthetics, creating a harmonious interplay between region, time, and culture. The spacious dome invites visitors to engage in a ceremonial experience, while soft, elegant lighting constructs a modernist framework that bridges ancient traditions with contemporary design. The incorporation of Chongqing's iconic elements, such as Chaotianmen, the Yangtze River Cableway, and Jiefangbei, weaves a rich historical narrative that evokes nostalgia and celebrates the city's identity.The Platinum A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award for Wen Shan Hai serves as a testament to Xiang Wang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award not only validates the exceptional design capabilities of the team behind Wen Shan Hai but also motivates them to continue striving for excellence and setting new standards in the industry.Wen Shan Hai was designed by a talented team led by Xiang Wang, the chief designer. The project benefited from the contributions of various team members, each bringing their expertise and vision to create a truly remarkable interior space.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Wen Shan Hai Moutai Experience Center by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Xiang WangXiang Wang is a renowned interior designer from China, known for his innovative approach to creating captivating spaces that blend cultural elements with contemporary design. With a focus on catering spaces, Xiang Wang's designs begin with brand positioning and commercial strategy, ultimately delivering high-quality solutions that enhance brand value.About Tang DesignSince its establishment, Tang Design has focused on designing catering spaces, beginning with brand positioning and commercial strategy. By reinterpreting cultural and artistic elements, the firm facilitates the commercial transformation of these spaces, delivering high-quality design and soft decoration solutions that comprehensively enhance brand value.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs demonstrating exceptional creativity and innovation. Awarded to works that showcase remarkable artistic and technical proficiency, this accolade acknowledges the recipients' commitment to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive this distinguished recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote the best designs that contribute to a better world. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award showcases pioneering designs on a global stage, inspiring and advancing the field of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorsdesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.