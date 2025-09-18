Xichang Joyhub Air by Liam Zhuang and Edward Li Wins Platinum in A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel, Hotel Industry Awards

Xichang Joyhub Air

Liam Zhuang and Edward Li's Exceptional Hotel Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Category

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Xichang Joyhub Air by Liam Zhuang and Edward Li as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Xichang Joyhub Air within the hospitality industry, positioning it as a remarkable example of innovative and outstanding design.Xichang Joyhub Air's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the hospitality industry. By seamlessly blending accommodation, dining, conference facilities, and wellness services in a garden-style resort setting, the hotel aligns with the growing demand for immersive and holistic guest experiences. The design's focus on environmental sustainability and high-quality living further demonstrates its alignment with the evolving priorities of the hospitality sector.What sets Xichang Joyhub Air apart is its exceptional fusion of traditional Western Sichuan residential styles with modern techniques, creating a unique and charming hotel complex. The landscape design harmoniously integrates natural ecology, diverse elements, and a tranquil atmosphere, resulting in a truly relaxing resort ambiance. Key materials such as artistic paint, wood-printed aluminum panels, stone, and wood finishes contribute to the serene and distinctive character of the hotel.The recognition bestowed upon Xichang Joyhub Air by the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and excellence within the Arcplus Architectural Decoration & Landscape Design Research Institute. This prestigious accolade motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design, exploring new avenues for creating exceptional guest experiences, and setting new standards in the hospitality industry.Project MembersXichang Joyhub Air was designed by a talented team led by Liam Zhuang and Edward Li. Ivy Zhu and Lynne Zhang contributed to the interior design, while Polina Chen and Jelena Hus focused on the landscape architecture. Muyi, Moye Hu, and Panda played crucial roles in the project's execution and management.Interested parties may learn more at:About Liam Zhuang and Edward LiLiam Zhuang and Edward Li are accomplished designers from China, renowned for their innovative and holistic approach to hospitality design. With their extensive experience and creative vision, they have consistently delivered exceptional projects that push the boundaries of design excellence. Their award-winning work on Xichang Joyhub Air showcases their commitment to creating immersive and sustainable guest experiences.About Shanghai Xian Dai Architectural Decoration & Landscape Design Research institute Co.,Ltd.Arcplus Architectural Decoration & Landscape Design Research Institute Co., Ltd., established in 1999, is a leading enterprise in the public space and landscape architecture design industry in East China and throughout the country. With its professional, specialized, and integrated "4+T" development strategy model, the institute offers comprehensive services covering interior and exterior decoration design, as well as upstream and downstream business services within the industry chain. The institute's strong comprehensive strength and specific advantages have positioned it at the forefront of the industry.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a highly esteemed recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation. Awarded to works that demonstrate remarkable artistic and technical proficiency, this accolade acknowledges designs that significantly contribute to advancing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most exceptional and impactful designs in the Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design category receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from pioneering designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and innovative industry leaders worldwide. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their exceptional design capabilities, gain global visibility, and contribute to the advancement of their respective industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and celebrating designs that positively impact society.

