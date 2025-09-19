Animal Feed Protein Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Animal Feed Protein Market?

The steady expansion of the animal feed protein market in previous years is evident. The market's projected growth will move from $299.02 billion in 2024 to $311.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to factors including the increasing demand for animal-derived products, urbanization and population expansion, intensive farming of livestock, the livestock's nutritional needs, and the internationalization of the livestock sector.

Over the upcoming years, the animal feed protein market is forecasted to experience significant growth, reaching a value of $388.89 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Several factors are contributing to this anticipated growth, including increasing recognition of the importance of sustainable diets, a move towards plant-based proteins, regulatory focus on the health of livestock, advancements in feed formulation technology, and an emphasis on a circular economy. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, the use of biotechnological innovations in protein production, a shift towards alternative protein ingredients, tailor-made protein mixes for varying livestock species, and the use of CRISPR technology for protein enhancement.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Animal Feed Protein Market?

The animal feed protein market's expansion is predicted to be fuelled by a rise in demand for meat products. Processed from livestock or similar creatures, meat is a protein-rich product. The use of animal feed protein is intended to enhance the protein level in animals due to its superior protein quality. This, in turn, promotes muscle mass growth and ensures the animals have a nutritious diet, thereby improving the quality of end products like meat, eggs, and milk. For example, the Agricultural Outlook 2022-2031 report released in July 2022 by a US-based intergovernmental organization indicated a 5% increase in global meat production in 2021, with a total estimated yield of 339 million metric tons. The surge was mainly as a result of a considerable 34% escalation in pig meat production in China. Consequently, this heightened demand for meat products is steering the animal feed protein treatment market’s growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Animal Feed Protein Market?

Major players in the Animal Feed Protein include:

- Cargill Incorporated

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Tyson Foods Inc.

- CHS Inc.

- Smithfield Foods, Inc.

- DuPont de Nemours Inc.

- Wens Foodstuff Group

- Kerry Group PLC

- BRF S.A.

- Nutreco N.V.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Animal Feed Protein Market In The Future?

The animal feed protein market is increasingly seeing the trend of product innovation. To reinforce their standing in the market, major corporations involved in animal feed protein are concentrating their efforts on the creation of ground-breaking solutions. For example, in June 2023, Evonik Industries AG, a company known for its chemical expertise based in Germany, unveiled an enhanced version of their Biolys product, a crucial supplement for livestock feed. The goal of this product launch is to fortify its presence in the animal nutrition market by providing a more effective source of L-lysine, a necessary amino acid for livestock. The reformulated product boasts a greater L-lysine concentration of 62.4%, which enhances the delivering of nutrients and satisfying the dietary needs of animals by using less product.

What Segments Are Covered In The Animal Feed Protein Market Report?

The animal feed protein market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Plant Protein, Animal Protein, Alternative Protein

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood, Equine

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

Subsegments:

1) By Plant Protein: Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Protein, Corn Protein, Sunflower Protein

2) By Animal Protein: Fish Meal, Meat and Bone Meal, Blood Meal, Dairy Protein, Egg Protein

3) By Alternative Protein: Insect Protein, Single-Cell Protein, Mycoprotein (fungal protein), Fermentation-Derived Proteins

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Animal Feed Protein Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the animal feed protein market. The market report includes coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

